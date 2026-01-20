A recent controversy emerged when former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres commented on a deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota, which was heatedly commented on by media personality and Trump supporter Megyn Kelly.

Kelly claimed that DeGeneres was ignorant and indifferent to serious matters, especially when the talk host left the US to live in the UK.

In an episode of her show 'The Megyn Kelly Show' on January 19, Kelly criticised DeGeneres due to her perceived lack of sensitivity and political naivety, and argued that her remarks were dismissive of the complexities involved in immigration enforcement.

'Ellen DeGeneres felt the need to weigh in, and I know you, like I have been asking yourself, "What would Ellen think of all this?" Kelly said.

The response by DeGeneres generates mixed opinions

Ellen DeGeneres, the lighthearted talk show host, also gave her opinion to the Minneapolis shooting that led to the death of Reneed Good. Her remarks seem to have minimised the incidence, leading to a number of people doubting her position on the issue of immigration enforcement and law enforcement actions.

'Hey everybody, I just wanted to say, I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now because that's where I shot my last stand-up special and everybody there couldn't have been more lovely,' DeGeneres said in an Instagram post.

'I shot it there because they say it's the happiest city in America. And I found that to be true. So my thoughts and my prayers are going out to everyone, and I'm proud of everyone who's protesting peacefully, and I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing,' she further stated.

'Anyway, I am just sending love,' DeGeneres also posted a photo of Good.

Kelly's criticism of DeGeneres based on their past behaviour

Kelly also noted that the show of DeGeneres was cancelled in 2022 due to the reports about the toxic workplace environment and the claims about being bullied.

She asserted that DeGeneres was known to mistreat employees and co-workers and that she was a bully with a strict policy whereby employees are not supposed to look her in the eye.

'She bullied people who were less powerful than she was. She had a rule, I'm very reliably informed, that someone I knew had a sister who worked for her. You were not allowed to look her in the eye as one of her producers when you walked past her,' Kelly said during her show.

'And so it's no surprise that Ellen DeGeneres is totally fine with what these so-called protesters and terrorists in the streets of Minneapolis,' she added.

Kelly pointed out that the actions of DeGeneres reveal a propensity towards both arrogance and lack of sensitivity, and this is simply transferred to her commentary on the affairs of the nation.

Where does DeGeneres stand?

DeGeneres is a liberal icon, promoting the social justice agenda and LGBTQ+ rights. Still, Kelly proposed that the present attitude of DeGeneres to immigration and law enforcement can be predetermined by her ideological orientation, which Kelly described as willful ignorance.

Kelly claimed that DeGeneres believed CNN lies and claimed that the latter left their identity as an American to live in the UK, thus a lack of connection to her national identity in the political discourse.