Famed conservative pundit Megyn Kelly shared in an interview some unsavoury celebrity behaviour, among them was actress-comedian Ellen DeGeneres. Kelly even shared that she was not surprised when the scandal involving DeGeneres broke out, echoing the allegations regarding the actress' off-screen personality.

Kelly named the celebrities she did not have a favourable impression of in an interview with the Daily Mail that was published on 31 December 2025. Citing a reliable source, Kelly claimed DeGeneres's producers were told 'if you come across her in the hallway... to look down at the floor. You would look down like a serf.'

'You'd Actually Have to Avert Your Eyes'

'I worked with someone – that person had a very close family member work for Ellen,' said Kelly. 'That staffer was very reliable, and they said you were not allowed to even make eye contact with her.'

'This was a producer on the show,' Kelly continued. 'They were all told, if you come across her in the hallway, even if you're already looking in the general direction, to look down at the floor. You would look down like a serf. You'd actually have to avert your eyes.'

'I've never heard anything like that before, with any of these big personalities,' Kelly added. 'And I knew that before the bullying scandal broke, so when it did, I was not surprised at all. She is a bad person.'

Jane Fonda Called the 'Meanest'

Aside from DeGeneres, Kelly also named Jane Fonda as among the celebrities she did not have a good impression of. Fonda, in particular, was the first name that 'came to mind' for Kelly, who also said that the actress and activist was the 'meanest' celebrity she had ever interacted with. In a 2017 interview, Fonda allegedly chided her for asking about her plastic surgery procedures, which she has publicly admitted to in other interviews.

Kelly then shared that she only asked that question in an effort to steer the conversation away from Fonda talking about her intimate scenes with Robert Redford Our Souls at Night. Kelly said that Redford's publicist at the time told her to steer the conversation away from talking about the intimacy scenes as it made the actor 'uncomfortable.'

'She was offended that I wasn't steering her there. She really wanted to talk about their sex scenes,' said Kelly.

Bruce Willis and Al Roker Also Named

Kelly also named Bruce Willis and NBC host Al Roker as a few other celebrities with whom she did not have a good experience. When it came to Willis, Kelly described the actor as being standoffish during his appearance on Fox News in 2006. Willis is among the most openly Republican celebrities in Hollywood and has, in recent years, stepped away from acting after getting diagnosed with dementia.

'He came on and was just so clearly unhappy to be there,' shared Kelly. 'I mean that's fine, he has his politics, but why agree to come on? Usually people have some give. He didn't. At all.' 'And I hate to say it because of how he's struggling now, but he was just unpleasant,' Kelly added.

As for Roker, Kelly was asked which celebrity or media personality is known for being upbeat and cheerful in front of the camera but unpleasant off-screen, in which she cited the NBC host. 'Let's just say, if my mother ran into Al Roker, she would turn into Larry David bumping into Alan Dershowitz at Martha's Vineyard very quickly,' revealed Kelly, referencing a 2021 remark made by David, calling Dershowitz 'disgusting' for his support of Donald Trump after they bumped into each other on the island.