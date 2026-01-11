Megyn Kelly raised eyebrows after detonating a digital bombshell, declaring that Renee Nicole Good effectively invited her own death during a botched federal raid on Wednesday, 7 January. While Minneapolis smoulders with the fury of protesters demanding justice for the 37-year-old, Kelly publicly showed her support for the ICE agent who shot the mother of three dead inside her vehicle.

The firestorm erupted on X (formerly Twitter) after Kelly defended Good's shooter, Jonathan Ross. The American journalist and lawyer claims that the shooting was a tactical necessity and Good deserved to die for using her car as a weapon. This unapologetic stance has placed Kelly at the epicentre of a toxic debate, pitting those who view the shooting as an execution against those who see it as a survival instinct caught on camera.

Megyn Kelly: 'She Hit and Almost Ran Over a Cop'

Megyn Kelly took to X to offer an uncompromising defence of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Jonathan Ross, who has gained thousands of critics after shooting Good. In a series of posts, Kelly asserted that the shooting was a direct consequence of Good's own actions during the enforcement operation.

To make her point, Kelly shared a video captured by the ICE agent who fired the shot. The 47-second footage was taken just seconds away from the shooting, and it appeared to show the officer being hit by Good's car before he opened fire.

'You can literally hear the alarm in the officer's exclamation as he's hit. There is nothing left to debate here,' Kelly wrote in the caption.

You can literally hear the alarm in the officer’s exclamation as he’s hit. There is nothing left to debate here. https://t.co/56fuL4WJVC — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2026

When Claire Lehmann, founder of Quillette, commented, 'She didn't deserve to be shot in the face,' Kelly doubled down with a brutal reply: 'Yes, she did. She hit and almost ran over a cop.'

Yes, she did. She hit and almost ran over a cop. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2026

Netizens Divided Over Kelly's Brutal Commentary

The reaction to Kelly's comments was immediate, with social media users clashing over her choice of words. Critics found her remarks ghastly, with some arguing that a mother of three deserved a trial rather than a summary execution.

Several also pointed out that video evidence appears to show the car reversing away from the officer, with the second and third shots fired through the open window, suggesting Ross was already beside the vehicle and no longer threatened.

'Megyn, the shots to the head were #2 and #3, taken from the side of the vehicle through the driver's side door window opening, when the vehicle was not a threat to the officer's safety,' one wrote. 'There's no justification for the second and third shots.'

Several commenters also agreed with Kelly, saying they observed the same. These commenters argued that individuals who interfere with federal warrants must accept the inherent risks of such confrontations.

'This clip shows everything that happened and the officer had every right to do what he did. Case closed,' another said.

A Polarising National Incident

The shooting of Renee Nicole Good has become one of the most divisive law enforcement incidents in recent years. On one side, federal officials and conservative commentators insist the shooting was a textbook case of self-defence. Vice President JD Vance also supported Ross, claiming that 'he fired in self-defense.'

On the other side, civil rights groups and the victim's family have labelled the act as murder. They contend that Ross fired into a moving vehicle that was attempting to flee, not attack.

The FBI is still investigating the incident, while the country remains divided over what really happened on that fateful day. While many called Ross a killer, his father described him as a 'tremendous' father and husband.