When Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's mayor on 1 January 2026, the historic moment unfolded across two very different settings: a private midnight oath in an abandoned subway station and a public ceremony outside City Hall.

Standing beside him at both was his wife and the first lady of NYC, Rama Duwaji, quietly commanding attention through a series of carefully chosen looks that quickly became part of the inauguration conversation.

Across photos from the day, Duwaji donned everything with confidence, but which fashion piece truly stood out?

1. The All-Black Subway Look That Set the Tone

Photos from the midnight ceremony show Duwaji, dressed head-to-toe in black, holding the Quran as she witnessed Mamdani's first oath of office.

The setting was stark and industrial, and her outfit matched the moment. She wore a heavy asymmetrical wool coat with a funnel neck, paired with wide-leg black bottoms and pointed lace-up boots. The monochrome look came across as deliberate rather than decorative, leaning into structure and simplicity rather than ceremony.

In gallery shots, the clean lines of the coat stand out against the rough subway walls, making it one of the most striking visuals of the night.

2. The Miista Lace-Up Boots That Kept Reappearing

Several photos, especially full-body and side-angle shots, linger on Duwaji's footwear. Her black mid-calf lace-up boots from Miista, which reportedly cost $630 (approximately £468), became one of the most discussed pieces across coverage.

NYC's new First Lady Rama Duwaji in Miista Shelley boots at Zohran's inauguration.

With a pointed toe, stacked heel, and visible lacing, the boots grounded the outfit and gave it a slightly tougher edge. Fashion writers noted the brand's focus on responsible leather production, which aligned with Duwaji's long-standing support of small-batch and independent designers.

3. Gold Dangler Earrings Against a Minimal Palette

In tighter shots from the subway ceremony, Duwaji's sculptural gold earrings stand out against the all-black styling. The subtle contrast highlighted her all black attire like a cherry on top.

Congratulations to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji the first lady of New york.

The earrings catch light in close-up images, adding warmth and movement without overpowering the outfit. Paired with a simple makeup look and her sharp 'bixie' haircut, the earrings notably sharpened her confidence.

4. The Brown Funnel-Neck Coat at City Hall

By the time the public inauguration began outside City Hall, Duwaji had changed into a very different look. Photos from the daytime ceremony show her wearing a long brown funnel-neck coat with faux-fur detailing at the cuffs and hem.

The piece, reportedly designed by Palestinian-Lebanese label Renaissance, reads warmer and more textured on camera. In wider shots, it almost functions as a dress, moving easily as she walked and stood beside Mamdani. The coat's layered fur trim is especially noticeable in motion, giving the look a softness that contrasts with the earlier all-black ensemble.

5. The Repeated Details That Tied Both Looks Together

Across the full photo set from the day, certain elements remain consistent. Duwaji's maroon manicure appears in close-up shots at both ceremonies. Her jewellery stays sculptural rather than ornate, and her makeup remains understated throughout.

While the coats and boots drew the most attention, it's these smaller, recurring choices that give the gallery a sense of cohesion.

So, Which Piece Stole the Spotlight?

Judging by the photos that circulated most widely, the Miista lace-up boots appear to have left the strongest impression on the internet. They show up in both motion and stills, work across two very different looks, and become a focal point in fashion breakdowns of the inauguration.