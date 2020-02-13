United States President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump is heading to India for an official tour later this month, and the First Lady says she is "excited" for the visit.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump will travel to India from Monday, February 24 to Tuesday, February 25 to visit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an aim to "further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people."

Taking to Twitter, Melania said she is looking forward to visit the country's capital New Delhi, and Ahmedabad- a city in Gujarat- the home state of Narendra Modi, during her maiden trip to the South-Asian country as the first lady.

The 49-year-old thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the "kind invitation," and said the trip is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.

"Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India," the FLOTUS wrote in response of a tweet of the Indian PM, in which he said he said he is "extremely delighted" over the visit.

"India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," Modi had written.

Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India. https://t.co/49LzQPiVLf February 12, 2020

In another tweet, the 69-year-old said, "India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world."

A grand welcome has been planned in India for the United States' first couple. The visit will start with a welcome event in Ahmedabad in February 24, where Donald Trump will also participate in a huge joint public meeting with PM Modi at a giant stadium. Similar to the "Howdy, Modi!" event held in the US last year, the meeting will be called "Kem Chho, Trump," which is the Gujarati equivalent of "Howdy." Over one lakh people are expected to attend the event, reports NDTV.

The "Kem Chho, Trump" event will be held at Ahmedabad's newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium, which will be inaugurated by Trump. A 10-km long roadshow has also been planned from Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram, where Trumps will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The couple will head to Delhi the next day, where the US President will hold talks with Modi.