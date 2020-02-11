US First Lady Melania Trump is taking the help of the governors' spouses to help promote her "Be Best" initiative and combat cyberbullying.

Melania Trump organised a lunch for the governors' spouses, who were accompanying the governors to the White House for their annual meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday, and stressed upon the urgency to combat cyberbullying, reports Fox News.

Sharing photographs from the gathering on Twitter, Melania wrote: "Had a great afternoon hosting the Governors' Spouses' Luncheon at the @WhiteHouse today. We discussed the values of #BeBest and how they can be used to effect positive change in all states and communities across the country."

During a short address in the White House Blue Room before the lunch, the FLOTUS said: "I know the many issues associated with online safety will be hard to stop, but there is a need now more than ever to teach our children healthy behavior to secure a safer future for all of them."

During her address, the 49-year-old shared the story of a 16-year-old high school junior, Channing Smith, who committed suicide in September last year, after his classmates outed him as gay by sharing intimate messages between him and a boy on social media.

"He was so ashamed and felt so hopeless that Channing committed suicide. Since their tragic loss, the Smith family has been using their grief to partner with influencers such as Billy Ray Cyrus to educate people about the dangers of cyberassault," she said. Melania had a meeting with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer in November last year to discuss the issue. The singer who had performed at the teenager's memorial service, introduced the first lady to the Smiths of Manchester, Tennessee.

Melania urged the governors' spouses to consider addressing the issue in their own home states "so that no family will have to suffer from a loss like the Smiths," and also asked them to "promote values of encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect."

Online safety is one of three components of the first lady's "Be Best" youth initiative, the other two being well-being and opioid abuse.