Melania Trump may present a calm and composed exterior, but the former first lady allegedly drew a hard line when a friend joked about her husband Donald Trump's 'small manhood.'

This intimate, and perhaps awkward, revelation comes from a 2020 biography, shedding new light on the private reactions of the famously reserved first lady.

The claim was revealed in Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan's biography, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.

According to Jordan, Melania snapped at a former roommate who took a jab at the president's private parts. Her fiery and defensive response was, 'Don't say this — he's a real man.'

At the time of the book's release in June 2020, Melania's team immediately went on the defensive.

Stephanie Grisham, her former chief of staff, dismissed the biography, which was reportedly 'based on interviews with more than one hundred people in five countries.'

Grisham stated: 'Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre.'

This isn't the only time Melania has fiercely guarded her husband's private life. While promoting her own book last year, the former model was pressed on what Donald wears to sleep.

She cryptically told Fox News host Greg Gutfeld that he 'doesn't sleep much' and does not wear pyjamas. When probed for more details, Melania refused to elaborate, simply making a zipping gesture across her lips.

Melania Trump Reportedly Disapproved of East Wing Demolition

While Melania may have defended her husband's 'manhood,' she reportedly did not back his most controversial White House project. Last month, it was reported that Melania, who married the real estate mogul in 2005, disapproved of Donald's decision to tear down the East Wing of the White House.

An October article by The Wall Street Journal detailed how Donald Trump was able to have the historical building demolished so quickly.

The report revealed that Melania 'privately raised concerns' about the major renovations. She allegedly distanced herself from the plan, telling her associates that 'it wasn't her project.'

The razing of the East Wing, which has historically been used by the first lady and her team, was officially completed on 24 October. Donald Trump showed off his plans for the new space just two days earlier: a $300 million ballroom expected to accommodate up to 900 people.

Political Backlash Hits as Melania Trump Distances Herself

The bold move has been strongly criticised by political opponents, including former first lady and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Vice President Kamala Harris, appearing on Jon Stewart's The Weekly Show podcast on 30 October, was particularly incensed.

'Are you f------ kidding me?', the former vice president exclaimed.

Harris then called out Trump for caring more about his ballroom than the suspension of food aid benefits. SNAP benefits were set to expire that same weekend due to the ongoing government shutdown.

'This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now. Come on,' Harris complained.

These reports paint a complex picture of a first lady who allegedly defended her husband's 'manhood' on a personal level while privately distancing herself from his controversial $300M ballroom project. As political figures like Kamala Harris slam the renovation, Melania's reported disapproval adds another layer to the ongoing White House drama.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Melania Trump's reps for comments.