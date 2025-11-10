The world has witnessed countless movie trailers, but rarely does one arrive with the seismic force of the new preview for the Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael.'

This week, the trailer didn't just drop; it exploded onto the scene, instantly redefining the scale of anticipation for music biopics and setting an unprecedented benchmark for online engagement.

The Biopic is Already Making a Global Impression

The upcoming film's profound influence on audiences is apparent. Last Thursday, Lionsgate debuted the highly anticipated initial preview for the Michael Jackson biography, Michael.

Within just a single day, the footage had generated a staggering 116.2 million views worldwide, according to data from WaveMetrix, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Outperforming Hollywood's Biggest Franchises

The preview's early success, reported by Collider, saw it eclipse Lionsgate's former champion, 'John Wick: Chapter 4', by over 50 per cent during its initial six hours online. Significantly, this achievement also means the clip now holds the title of the highest-viewed Lionsgate trailer of all time.

Lionsgate's Group Chair, Adam Fogelson, noted that 'People have been waiting a long time for this. I think audiences are stunned by Jaafar [Jackson] 's performance.'

The film's first official trailer significantly outperformed all other comparable projects. To illustrate the scale, the video for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' recorded 96.1 million views, while 'Bob Marley: One Love' brought in 60.1 million. The previous high mark, set by 'Bohemian Rhapsody', was 57.6 million, and the teaser for the Bob Dylan biopic, 'A Complete Unknown', logged 47.2 million views.

Jaafar Jackson Channels the King of Pop

Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the legendary Michael Jackson, takes on the role of the King of Pop. The initial preview showcases Jaafar masterfully executing the performer's celebrated choreography, including the famous 'moonwalk.'

Furthermore, it hints at a segment from the 'Thriller' short film. Audiences can catch the promotional video in cinemas nationwide starting next week.

Additional performers joining the ensemble are Miles Teller, who portrays attorney John Branca, and Colman Domingo, who appears as Joe Jackson. Also featured are Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe. Rounding out the central figures is Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones and Juliano Krue Valdi, who portrays a young Michael.

Antoine Fuqua is at the helm of the picture, working from a screenplay penned by John Logan. Concurrently, Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain are involved as producers on the project. The film Michael is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 24 April 2026.

Producers Detail the Scope of the Story

According to a synopsis provided by the film's production team, the movie 'tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.'

'Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins,' the producers of Michael add.

Redefining Anticipation for the Big Screen

The sheer volume of views in the trailer's first day confirms the enduring global appeal of Michael Jackson and the immense curiosity surrounding his life story.

The film has not just surpassed expectations; it has utterly redefined what anticipation looks like for a music biopic. With the cast and creative team now firmly in place, audiences worldwide will undoubtedly be counting down the days until the biggest musical event in years arrives in cinemas in 2026.