A single picture has ignited speculation and discomfort across social media: British actor Orlando Bloom, 48, standing arm-in-arm with American actress Rachel Lynn Matthews, 32, while Matthews is dressed as his ex-fiancée Katy Perry, complete with a blue spacesuit and black wig that mimics Perry's celebrated April 2025 flight on Blue Origin.

The image, shared via Matthews' Instagram Stories and later picked up by gossip outlets, marks a curious moment in the public narrative of Bloom's life, following his July 2025 split from Perry, announced via their representatives after nearly ten years together.

Costume Choice and Public Reaction

At the Halloween gathering that triggered attention, Matthews wore what appears to be a deliberate recreation of Perry's outfit worn during her sub-orbital flight. She even posted a re-imagined version of Perry kissing the ground on return, captioned 'Take up space!'

Bloom, for his part, appeared in a skeleton costume and posed closely with Matthews, the suggestive tableaux not lost on followers who interpreted it as more than mere party snapshots. The optics in the context of his high-profile split have stirred commentary about taste, timing, and boundaries. One Reddit user put it succinctly:

'What a stupid... if my partner dressed up as my most recent ex... I would really get him to a therapist?'

The choice of costume appears loaded. Perry's Blue Origin flight had become a symbolic moment in her career. The replication by Matthews, combined with the presence of Bloom, raises questions about intent: is this a harmless homage, a playful inside joke, or a pointed message?

Co-Parenting and the Breakup Aftermath

Bloom and Perry share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and publicly stated their focus in the summer on co-parenting rather than romance. 'Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,' their joint statement said.

In his first public comments on the split, made in an interview on the morning show Today on 5 September 2025, Bloom told host Craig Melvin:

'I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. ... And we're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love.'

Thus, the Halloween image arrives in the context of a carefully constructed narrative of amicable separation and respectful co-parenting. Even so, the visual speaks differently to many observers.

What This Means for Public Perception

The choice of an ex's iconic moment as a costume, alongside the former partner, amplifies the story beyond a standard Halloween snapshot. It invites speculation: about Bloom's current relationship status, Matthews' intentions, and the boundaries of celebrity behaviour.

Bloom's statements emphasise stability and mutual respect in raising his daughter. Yet this image complicates that message by introducing a spectacle that appears disconnected from that narrative of calm transition. The tension between private intention and public image becomes visible.

This serves as a reminder of how relationships in the public eye often carry baggage — past attachments, evolving roles, shared parenting. The new visuals invite reconsideration of where boundaries lie when an ex-partner's identity becomes the basis for a costume.

The public will be watching closely to see whether this scene marks a deeper shift in Bloom's personal life or becomes a minor footnote in the ongoing story of a high-profile couple navigating separation and co-parenting.