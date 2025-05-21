Lyle and Erik Menendez, once sentenced to life without parole for the notorious murder of their parents, are now eligible for parole following a resentencing decision last Tuesday, 13 May.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic reduced their sentence to 50 years to life, opening the door for immediate parole consideration.

'I killed my mum and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification,' Lyle said in court. 'The impact of my violent actions on my family... is unfathomable.'

Prosecution Pushed Back

The resentencing follows months of resistance from prosecutors, who argued the brothers had not shown sufficient remorse or accountability for their crimes.

Despite the opposition, the ruling signals a significant legal shift in a case that has captivated the public for over three decades.

A Landmark Case of the 20th Century

The Menendez brothers' case remains one of the most infamous American criminal trials of the late 20th century.

On 20 August 1989, then 18-year-old Erik and 21-year-old Lyle used shotguns to kill their parents, José and Mary Louise (Kitty), in their Beverly Hills home.

They were arrested in 1990 and, after three trials, were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 1996, receiving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The case drew mass media attention for its shocking details: claims of sexual abuse, inheritance motives, and televised courtroom drama. The brothers claimed they killed their parents in self-defence after enduring years of sexual and emotional abuse—an argument that divided public opinion and fuelled decades of debate.

A Long Separation Behind Bars

Since their arrest, the brothers have spent 35 years in prison—24 of those in separate facilities. Though both requested to be housed together, law enforcement initially blocked the request, fearing they might conspire to escape.

In 2018, Lyle was transferred from Mule Creek State Prison to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where Erik had been since 2013. Their reunion, after nearly a quarter-century apart, was described as deeply emotional.

'They just hugged each other for a few minutes without saying any words to each other,' recalled a journalist familiar with the family.

Despite reports of Erik being involved in several fights, both brothers were eventually approved for transfer to Echo Yard—a progressive unit within the facility that allows greater freedoms, including access to yoga, academic classes, and art programmes.

A Glimmer of Hope for Release

While the resentencing does not guarantee release, it marks a crucial legal development. Defence attorney Mark Geragos had hoped to see the charges reduced to manslaughter, but the new sentence still brings the possibility of parole within reach.

The state parole board will now assess their suitability for release—a process expected to take several months.

Until then, the Menendez brothers will remain at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. But for the first time in decades, there is a real prospect that they may one day walk free.