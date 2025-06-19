Leanna Perry, a 32-year-old illustrator based in Brooklyn, has made headlines for all the wrong reasons following a disturbing incident on a Southwest Airlines flight.

Once celebrated for her work with global brands like Adidas and Maybelline, Perry is now facing public backlash after she was filmed assaulting and hurling abuse at another passenger in a shocking alcohol-fuelled meltdown which some witnesses described as though she was 'possessed.'

Shocking Scene Before Takeoff

The dramatic altercation unfolded aboard a Southwest flight scheduled to depart from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Kansas City around 1 a.m. Tuesday. In videos that have since gone viral on TikTok and Reddit, Perry can be seen gripping another female passenger's hair tightly while calling her a 'fat a-- bitch.' Despite being repeatedly asked to let go, Perry refuses, even bizarrely insisting she wasn't touching the woman's hair—while clearly doing just that.

What followed was a chaotic scene. As other passengers and crew attempted to defuse the situation, Perry began lashing out violently, swearing, kicking, and shouting lewd insults. At one point, she screamed obscenities about another passenger's partner, and later collapsed between the rows claiming she couldn't breathe, only to resume her outburst moments later.

'She was zip-tied and flailing like she was possessed,' one witness posted online. 'The entire flight was horrified.'

Arrest and Removal from the Plane

Port Authority Police were called to the scene and confirmed they responded to reports of an intoxicated passenger causing a disturbance aboard a Southwest flight. Perry was eventually restrained, zip-tied, and wheeled out of the terminal on a gurney. Authorities stated she was first taken to a local hospital before being handed over to the New York City Department of Corrections. She has since been charged with aggravated assault.

Southwest Airlines released a statement following the incident, saying, "The Customer involved in the incident was removed from the flight and denied boarding. We commend our team for their professionalism during the incident."

An Artist With A-List Clients

Prior to this shocking event, Perry was known in the creative community as a rising star in the world of commercial illustration. Her now-deleted portfolio and social media accounts showcased her vibrant, edgy artwork and brand collaborations. She had recently worked with household names like Adidas, MAC, Hot Topic, and Shein, and created illustrations for renowned fashion designers Betsey Johnson and Nicole Miller.

Until recently, she also held a role at Maybelline New York, according to a LinkedIn post that has since been taken down. Perry's work was described by peers as bold and distinctive, and she had a growing reputation for blending pop culture and street style into colourful, dynamic visuals.

Social Media Scrubbed Clean

Following her arrest and the public release of the in-flight videos, Perry swiftly deleted her social media profiles and official website. The timing coincided with an inquiry from the Daily Mail, suggesting she may have taken pre-emptive steps to protect her digital footprint.

Despite her online disappearance, screenshots and archived versions of her content continue to circulate, with many now calling out the contrast between her professional persona and her aggressive, drunken behaviour on the plane.

Public Backlash

The response online has been overwhelmingly negative. Comments range from disbelief to outright fury, with many questioning how someone with such a prominent creative career could behave in such a disgraceful manner.

'She had the world at her fingertips,' one commenter wrote on TikTok. 'What a way to throw it all away.'

With aggravated assault charges hanging over her and her professional reputation in tatters, Perry now faces both legal and social consequences. Whether or not she attempts a return to the spotlight remains to be seen—but the internet, it seems, won't soon forget her now-infamous flight.