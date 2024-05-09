In Meghan Trainor's latest music video, "To The Moon," an unlikely cameo was featured: Microsoft's AI app, Copilot.

Microsoft has been sparing no effort to promote its flagship artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Copilot, lately, highlighting the company's strong focus on AI. Despite its skyrocketing popularity, mainstream adoption of AI is still in its early stages.

This trend is interestingly reflected in Meghan Trainor's new video released last May 7. In the video, Trainor used Copilot on her iPhone (alongside other Microsoft apps). Copilot comes in at the 27-second mark.

As noted by Windows Central's Managing Editor, Richard Devine, the video's inclusion of Copilot is a paid partnership between Meghan Trainor and Microsoft. This is further cemented by Microsoft and Copilot receiving credits at the video's end.

Microsoft Copilot Gets Star Power in Meghan Trainor Video

Subtle product placements like this can be a powerful tool for raising awareness of certain brands or products. While the video's primary focus isn't Copilot, it still manages to showcase the AI tool naturally. This demonstrates that AI tools like Copilot can be user-friendly and seamlessly integrated into everyday tasks.

Unlike a fleeting glimpse, Copilot's cameo demonstrates the tool's primary but effective use. We see the prompt and Copilot's results, clearly showing its functionality. The Microsoft AI tool, is designed to assist users in various tasks, from drafting emails to managing schedules. Its integration with Microsoft 365 enhances productivity and streamlines workflow. Microsoft's focus on AI and Copilot is evident, with this video offering a casual marketing approach.

While some may argue that more transparent communication about Copilot's benefits is needed, this placement represents a step in the right direction. Microsoft is positioning Copilot to compete with AI assistants like Google Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, Copilot stands out with its unique features such as prompt optimization and custom prompt creation, making it a versatile tool for various business needs.

This focus is reflected in features like undocking and resizing introduced in the March update (Build 26080) for Windows 11 users. In March, Microsoft further expanded its Copilot ecosystem with Copilot for Finance, a tool geared toward streamlining tasks for financial professionals.

Copilot Makes Strides in Microsoft 365

Adding to its focus on Copilot, Microsoft is introducing an auto-complete feature for the paid Microsoft 365 service. This feature will assist users with crafting effective prompts for the AI assistant within Office applications. The auto-complete feature will save users time and effort by suggesting relevant prompts based on their context. Microsoft 365's Copilot will soon gain an auto-complete feature for prompts.

When you begin typing, Copilot will suggest additional details to enhance your queries and the resulting output. This user-friendly feature allows you to start with a simple command and let Copilot do the rest, empowering you to work more efficiently.

In addition, Microsoft 365's Copilot will get an "elaborate your prompt" feature, which will help rewrite prompts to optimize file-related actions. This should help when you need clarification on the necessary details.

In a blog post, Jared Spataro, Microsoft's corporate vice president of AI at work, said, "With its new rewrite feature, Copilot turns a basic prompt into a rich one with the click of a button, turning everyone into a prompt engineer." This feature can significantly enhance productivity by automating repetitive tasks and providing intelligent suggestions, allowing users to focus on more strategic work.

Microsoft 365's Copilot is adding a "Catch Up" chat interface to streamline meeting prep. The feature will highlight upcoming meetings and surface relevant documents and information.

Microsoft 365 expands Copilot's functionality with Copilot Lab. This collaborative platform allows subscribers to create, manage, and share custom prompts tailored for specific business teams, fostering a sense of inclusion and knowledge sharing.

Microsoft will divulge critical details about these upcoming Copilot for Microsoft 365 features and its latest annual Work Trend Index. This joint report from Microsoft and LinkedIn, will centre on the state of AI at work. The new features of Copilot for Microsoft 365 will further enhance its capabilities, making it an even more powerful tool for productivity and collaboration.