Berlin, IFA 2025 — In Europe, where kitchens and laundry areas are often compact, space efficiency is not just a preference but a necessity. Families look for appliances that can handle large loads without demanding more square footage. At this year's IFA, one of the clearest responses to that demand came from Midea with its new SPACE MASTER series — a product line built on the principle of delivering greater capacity within standard dimensions.

The series spans refrigerators, laundry machines, and dish care products, all designed to offer capacities typical of larger units while maintaining the conventional 60-centimetre footprint. It reflects a shift in appliance design, where space is treated as a form of innovation, too.

SPACE MASTER Refrigerator: Expanding Inside, Holding the Line Outside

The flagship of the series is the SPACE MASTER Refrigerator, which delivers 443 litres of storage within the standard European width. This translates to an added capacity of around 112 litres compared to than its predecessor, achieved through re-engineered walls and interior shelving.

Features such as the Infinite Shelf and Infinite Door Bin systems allow for easy adjustment, making room for tall bottles or oversized platters without awkward rearrangements. The freezer offers 130 litres, while produce drawers are nearly 50 percent larger than conventional designs, meeting the needs of households that wish to keep extra fresh food on hand.

Alongside the capacity increase, the refrigerator incorporates frost-free cooling, independent temperature zones, app connectivity, air purification, and LED lighting. The focus, however, remains on practical gains in storage, rather than experimental digital features.

For observers at IFA, the appeal was not only in the specifications, but in what the refrigerator represents: a direct response to the 'urban kitchen squeeze'. In dense cities, where expanding square footage is rarely an option, maximising what fits inside existing dimensions may matter more than adding touchscreens or recipe apps.

SPACE MASTER Washer-Dryer: Breaking the Limits of Combo Units

The same design philosophy is evident in the SPACE MASTER Washer-Dryer, another highlight of the series. Within the same 60-centimetre frame, it offers up to 14 kilograms of capacity — a load large enough for bedding or a week's worth of laundry for a family.

Its PowerMix Spray technology distributes detergent more effectively while reducing water and energy use. Noise reduction and overall efficiency have also been enhanced. For households where separate machines are difficult to manage, the appeal of handling large loads in a single cycle is clear.

Yet questions remain: washer-dryer combos have long struggled with drying performance, and analysts note that independent testing is required before declaring the SPACE MASTER unit a major advancement in the category.

Pricing, efficiency ratings, and launch dates have not been confirmed yet, and these will determine how the products fare beyond the exhibition halls. But at IFA 2025, they made one point clear: in today's households, space efficiency has become an innovation of its own.