A recording circulating online as alleged leaked audio has revived controversy over Republican Mike Rogers' opposition to a House vote on the Jeffrey Epstein files, revealing his fears that exposing people who travelled aboard the convicted sex offender's private jet could destroy innocent lives.

The remarks, however, were not secretly recorded. They came from a July 2025 appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show, during which the Michigan Senate candidate defended protecting individuals named in Epstein-related documents without evidence of wrongdoing.

Mike Rogers' Warning About Epstein Jet Passengers

Rogers argued that simply travelling on Epstein's aircraft should not automatically expose someone to public condemnation.

'You also have to protect somebody who got on an airplane and rode with him,' Rogers said, suggesting that some passengers might have had legitimate business reasons for their journeys.

He warned that identifying such individuals could have devastating consequences even if they had never participated in criminal activity.

'You can't put that person out there that the court of public opinion would ruin their life for no reason,' he said.

🚨 LEAKED AUDIO: Mike Rogers reveals he blocked the Epstein files to protect Epstein's friends:“The court of public opinion would ruin their life for no reason... You don't want to hurt that person's career or reputation" https://t.co/qVMEtB53GX — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) October 20, 2026

Rogers also raised concerns about the potential damage to careers, reputations and families when names appear in investigative records without accompanying evidence of wrongdoing. His comments have resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of efforts to make Epstein-related documents public.

Why Mike Rogers Opposed House Vote on Epstein Files

During the interview, Rogers supported releasing information about activities surrounding Epstein's private island but questioned the proposed congressional approach.

'I don't think a big, a big ugly vote on the house floor was the right way to do that,' he said.

He argued that authorities should distinguish between victims, suspected perpetrators and people whose names appeared in records for unrelated reasons. Rogers cautioned against releasing documents in what he described as a 'big sloppy way.'

Although online posts have characterised the recording as evidence that he blocked the Epstein files, the interview itself does not establish that he personally prevented their release.

Rogers Links Epstein Files Controversy to Trump

Rogers also suggested that some demands for disclosure were driven by political opposition to President Donald Trump.

'People who just want to be after Trump are going to beat this drum all day long,' he said.

The audio, which has circulated online as an alleged leak, has not been independently authenticated, and the full context of the remarks remains unclear.

The remarks placed Trump within Rogers' argument about the political motivations behind demands for greater transparency. However, Rogers did not identify specific individuals whose names he believed should remain confidential.

His comments concerned the potential consequences of releasing unredacted records, rather than an admission of efforts to conceal criminal activity.

Epstein-Listed Donors Gave Nearly $4.7 Million

The resurfaced comments have attracted further attention following a September investigation by Detroit Metro Times. The publication reported that at least seven donors named in released Epstein records had contributed nearly $4.7 million (£3.5 million) since 2023 to Rogers' campaign, affiliated committees and outside political groups supporting him.

More than $4.5 million (£3.36 million) went to an independent super PAC rather than directly to Rogers' campaign.

Rogers' campaign rejected suggestions of improper associations, with spokeswoman Alyssa Brouillet describing implications that he would accept money from people involved in trafficking as 'disgusting.'

The investigation did not establish that the donors had committed Epstein-related crimes or were the aircraft passengers Rogers discussed.

Appearing in Epstein's records does not itself constitute evidence of wrongdoing.