Miley Cyrus has donated $1 million (£750,000 approximately) to help build 97 rent-free apartments for women experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. The singer announced the donation on 10 October 2026 at the Every Woman Housed Gala. The money will support Rosa's Place, a permanent supportive housing development in Skid Row offering accommodation and access to healthcare.

For context, the Downtown Women's Center is developing Rosa's Place through its HOME Campaign to address homelessness among women. The project aims to provide permanent accommodation for women, including survivors of violence, alongside services supporting their recovery and independence.

Miley Cyrus Backs Long-Term Housing in Skid Row

Cyrus, 33, announced her contribution through the Miley Cyrus Foundation during the gala, where she and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, were honoured.

The donation will support the Downtown Women's Center's efforts to create housing designed around women's experiences of homelessness and trauma. Unlike temporary shelters, Rosa's Place will provide permanent apartments alongside professional support services.

Construction is underway at the corner of Fifth and San Pedro streets in downtown Los Angeles. The seven-storey building will have a distinctive V-shaped footprint and contain 97 studio apartments, each averaging 296 square feet.

The apartments will be provided free of charge to residents transitioning out of homelessness, according to the report. The development's overall budget is approximately $83.5 million (£62,000,000 approximately), with Cyrus's donation contributing towards the larger funding effort.

Cyrus and her mother, 59, will also participate in the building's interior design, extending their involvement beyond financial assistance.

The development carries particular significance for the Downtown Women's Center, which has worked with women experiencing homelessness for nearly five decades.

Rosa's Place takes its name from Rosa Arzola, a woman living in Skid Row whose experiences inspired Jill Halverson to establish the organisation nearly 50 years ago.

Supportive Housing With Healthcare and Job Training

The development is intended to provide more than accommodation. Residents will have access to on-site case management, healthcare services and job training designed to support their transition into stable housing.

Plans also include four community rooms, a learning centre, a mother's wellness area and a donation centre. Offices for supportive services and property management staff will be located inside the building.

A second-floor open-air courtyard will provide communal outdoor space.

These facilities form part of the development's trauma-informed approach, recognising that women experiencing homelessness may have faced violence, instability or prolonged insecurity.

For survivors of violence, permanent accommodation can provide stability while they access healthcare, employment assistance and other essential services.

Amy Turk, chief executive of the Downtown Women's Center, said the first residents are expected to move into the housing complex in autumn 2027.

However, securing accommodation will not involve simply submitting an application directly to the building.

Los Angeles County generally coordinates permanent supportive housing placements through its Coordinated Entry System. People seeking assistance can contact the Downtown Women's Center or work with a local county case manager.

The apartments are still under construction, meaning the accommodation is not yet available to prospective residents.

Miley Cyrus's Ongoing Focus on Homelessness

The development is taking shape amid persistent homelessness across Los Angeles County.

According to figures attributed to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, more than 22,000 women are experiencing homelessness across the county.

The figure highlights the scale of demand facing housing providers. Although Rosa's Place will create 97 additional apartments, thousands of women across the region continue to need stable accommodation.

Cyrus has previously used her public profile to highlight homelessness, particularly among young people.

At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, she invited Jesse Helt, then 22 and experiencing homelessness, to accept an award on her behalf.

Helt used the televised appearance to highlight the experiences of homeless and runaway young people across the United States.

'I am accepting this award on behalf of the 1.6 million runaways and homeless youth in the United States who are starving and lost and scared for their lives. I know, because I am one of those people,' he said.

That same year, Cyrus established the Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organisation supporting vulnerable young people, including homeless and LGBTQ youth.

Reflecting on her advocacy, Cyrus previously told Billboard that she wanted to draw attention to problems often overlooked.

'I knew I wanted to use my platform to shine a light on the issues affecting real people that too often we ignore,' she said.

Construction continues at Rosa's Place in Skid Row, with the first residents expected to move into the building in autumn 2027.