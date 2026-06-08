Miley Cyrus is weighing a major career shift away from the music industry and towards television and acting, just weeks after the pop star was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old is treating the lukewarm response to her latest album, Something Beautiful, as a turning point rather than a crisis.

The news came after Cyrus delivered an unusually introspective speech at her Walk of Fame ceremony, where she looked back on nearly two decades in the public eye.

The former Hannah Montana lead used the moment to talk about the grind behind the glamour, repeating her father, Billy Ray Cyrus's, advice about persistence. Her comments about what she would 'leave behind' in years to come have since taken on a different charge for fans now hearing talk of a reset.

At the podium, Cyrus told the crowd her dad used to say that 'a skyscraper starts with a jackhammer,' and that her star felt like 'an accumulation of devotion.'

She grew visibly emotional as she spoke about hoping her work would continue to affect 'the hearts of generations to come,' awakening something 'raw and imperfect and sexy and glamorous and joyful in times that need it.'

It was the sort of speech artists give when they are either looking back at a career already cemented or quietly setting up a new chapter. In Cyrus's case, it may be a bit of both.

Miley Cyrus And A Music Era That Misfired

Something Beautiful was meant to be another big Miley Cyrus moment. The album arrived with heavy promotion, a run of high-profile interviews and a companion visual film intended to frame the record as a cohesive artistic statement rather than a simple playlist dump.

Yet the project reportedly failed to take off commercially. After an initial burst of interest, the album is said to have slipped quickly down the Billboard charts, never becoming the dominant pop conversation some in the industry had anticipated. Those figures are not detailed publicly in the sourced reporting, but the tone from insiders is clear enough: this was not the blockbuster era her team had banked on.

That has, inevitably, fed a round of speculation about whether Cyrus is tired of running the album-tour-album treadmill that defines mainstream pop. The suggestion now emerging is blunter. One insider framed it as Miley 'officially rejecting' the music industry as her main focus, even if she is not closing the door on recording altogether.

Insiders Claim Miley Cyrus Sees A 'Reset', Not A Decline

Read more Who is Noah Cyrus? Miley Cyrus' Younger Sister Stuns Fans With 'Outrageous' Outfit – Age, Career, Love Life and More Who is Noah Cyrus? Miley Cyrus' Younger Sister Stuns Fans With 'Outrageous' Outfit – Age, Career, Love Life and More

People close to Miley Cyrus, speaking to the Daily Mail, have pushed back at any narrative of a downfall.

'People are too quick to write Miley off whenever a project doesn't hit the way everyone expected,' one source said, arguing that she does not see the album's performance as a disaster.

'Sure, the latest album didn't connect on the level she hoped, but she doesn't see this as some career crisis,' the insider continued. Instead, they described the moment as a chance to 'reset and figure out what's next.'

Cyrus has grown up around careers that move in waves rather than straight lines. The same source said she often thinks about her father's highs and lows and the way her godmother, Dolly Parton, has repeatedly reinvented herself while remaining culturally central.

'She's watched her dad go through career highs and lows and find his way back time and time again, and she's always admired the longevity and reinvention of Dolly Parton's career,' the insider said. 'Those are the examples she keeps in mind when people start talking about peaks and declines.'

From Music To The Sofa: Miley Cyrus And The Lure Of Daytime TV

Behind the scenes, however, Miley Cyrus is reportedly exploring options beyond the recording booth. The Daily Mail report claims she is looking at more acting work and would 'love to find the right sitcom,' a return to the scripted television world that first made her a global name on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana.

She is also said to be intrigued by the prospect of presenting. The same source suggested she is open to more television hosting, including a possible return to The Voice, where she previously served as a coach.

With the daytime TV landscape in flux and streaming platforms hungry for bankable personalities, Cyrus's combination of name recognition and live-performance experience makes her an obvious contender for a prominent hosting role.

Even as she rethinks her relationship with the music industry, the offers are not drying up. The insider insisted 'she's still one of the most recognisable entertainers in the world,' adding that she 'is still getting offers, and people are still interested in working with her.'

A Super Bowl halftime show has 'not been ruled out,' according to the same account, although there is no formal indication such a booking is on the table.

The real question, as framed by those close to her, is not whether Miley Cyrus has a future, but what kind she wants. 'The challenge isn't whether she has a future, it's deciding which path she wants to take next,' the source said. 'From her perspective, her career is far from over.'