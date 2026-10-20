Jay-Z has reportedly chosen himself to headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, despite Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus being considered for the coveted performance slot.

The 56-year-old billionaire rapper, whose Roc Nation company helps oversee the NFL's halftime entertainment, has reportedly emerged as the preferred performer for Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles next February.

Multiple unnamed sources cited by Puck claim the decision had long appeared inevitable. However, neither the NFL nor Roc Nation has publicly confirmed Jay-Z's reported selection.

Jay-Z's Reported Super Bowl Selection Puts Roc Nation Deal in Spotlight

Jay-Z's reported selection has raised questions about his dual role as a decision-maker and potential performer at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

His entertainment company, Roc Nation, entered into a partnership with the NFL in 2019, securing a prominent role in producing the Super Bowl halftime show.

The agreement, reportedly worth $5 million (£3,752,025) annually, was renewed in 2024 for another five years.

If confirmed, Jay-Z would become the headliner of an event his own company helps organise.

However, the report does not establish whether he personally made the final decision or how the NFL's approval process unfolded.

Representatives for both organisations reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.

Why Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus Were Reportedly Overlooked

Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus were reportedly among the artists considered for the Super Bowl 2027 halftime show before Jay-Z emerged as the preferred choice.

According to unnamed sources, his selection became increasingly likely during the discussions.

However, there is no confirmation that either Bieber or Cyrus received a formal offer or was directly rejected by Jay-Z.

Neither artist has publicly addressed the reported decision.

Jay-Z's extensive catalogue, established industry connections and history of major collaborations could provide opportunities for a star-studded halftime performance.

Jay-Z's Sold-Out Concerts Fuel Super Bowl Halftime Speculation

The reported booking follows a successful run of stadium performances celebrating two major milestones in Jay-Z's career.

His debut album, Reasonable Doubt, marked its 30th anniversary this year, while The Blueprint celebrated 25 years.

According to reports, the rapper grossed more than $42 million (£31.54 million) from three sold-out Yankee Stadium concerts in July.

He also reportedly earned $12 million (£9.03 million) from a sold-out Paris performance and reunited the Fugees during two London concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Those performances have fuelled speculation about potential celebrity guests at Super Bowl LXI, including his wife, Beyoncé.

However, no guest performers have been confirmed.

When Could Jay-Z Announce His Super Bowl 2027 Performance?

Jay-Z could reportedly announce his halftime booking during his upcoming concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, according to Puck.

Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for 14 February 2027 at the same venue.

Despite his recent concert success, Jay-Z has not released a solo studio album since 4:44 in 2017.

His last major chart success cited in the report was Beyoncé's 2013 collaboration 'Drunk in Love', which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

The potential performance would follow Kendrick Lamar's 2025 halftime appearance and Bad Bunny's 2026 show.

As of 20 October, the NFL and Roc Nation have not officially announced Jay-Z as the 2027 headliner.