Miley Cyrus made a joke about JoJo Siwa's sexuality at a Pride event and JoJo Siwa responded with a post on Instagram indicating some disappointment with her behavior. At the Washington World Pride Festival, Miley, who came out as pansexual in 2015, made a joke about her experience of coming out.

She appeared on stage in a closet, joking that she hadn't been in there since her childhood. Her words, which included a playful comment about finding JoJo Siwa to bring her back out of the closet, quickly went viral. While some fans saw it as funny, JoJo was not among them.

JoJo Siwa's Sexuality and Recent Dating History

In the past, JoJo Siwa had originally identified publicly as a lesbian. More recently, however, she has shifted to asking to be identified as 'queer' and is currently dating Chris Hughes from Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Siwa responded on Instagram the following day to Cyrus' comments. She shared a series of photos celebrating her long-standing admiration for Miley, including one from her fifth birthday with a Miley-themed cake. She expressed her feelings about the joke, stating she was initially unsure how to feel but believed Miley's intent was not malicious.

'I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley themed party and I'm still happy now at 22', JoJo wrote. 'I wasn't sure how I felt about things for a couple of days but I've started to come to some thoughts. I don't believe what Miley said at World Pride was ill intended. Honestly, I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not a very good one.'

Online responses have been mixed, with some pointing out how 'unserious' Miley tends to be and noting that everyone in the crowd had laughed at the joke. Others talked about how they were 'so disappointed', and 'for a community built on accepting people for who they are and who they love...the reaction to her being pansexual and falling in love is not it.'

In the end, it seems that JoJo's disappointment was evident, but she also chose to focus on the positive. She messaged Miley directly, receiving a reply that read, 'All love. Always.' in return. JoJo also reflected on her personal journey, emphasising that self-acceptance matters most.

'Honestly the most beautiful thing I've learned in the last 5 years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow. Don't question yourself, don't second guess yourself, just love. Love love love love love. People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to... but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that's most important. You get one life... hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love.'