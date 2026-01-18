The streets of Minneapolis have transformed into a theatre of federal force, as Mayor Jacob Frey issues a blistering condemnation of the Trump administration's latest immigration manoeuvres. In a move that has escalated local-federal tensions to a breaking point, the mayor described the surge of agents as an unprecedented occupation to 'intimidate' them.

The city, known for its vibrant immigrant culture, is currently navigating 'Operation Metro Surge', a massive federal initiative that has seen thousands of armed agents descend upon the Twin Cities. For Mayor Frey, the presence of these forces is not a matter of law enforcement, but a direct assault on the city's sovereignty and the residents' safety.

'Invaded by Our Own Federal Government'

The Minneapolis mayor appeared on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday to discuss the city's immigration crackdown. He did not mince words when describing the arrival of approximately 3,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents as 'invasion'.

According to Frey, the deployment of thousands of ICE officers far exceeds the local police presence, creating an atmosphere of military-style surveillance. He argued that they are not making the city safe, but driving instability.

Frey, however, clarified that they would not 'counter Donald Trump's chaos' and give the administration 'an excuse to do the thing that clearly they're trying to set up to do right now.' But he admitted that he never saw this thing coming.

'I never thought in a million years that we would be invaded by our own federal government,' Frey said.

According to Frey, there are 600 police officers deployed in the city and about 3,000 ICE agents and border control. However, there are reportedly discussions about deploying 1,500 military personnel, which he found 'ridiculous.' 'We will not be intimidated by the actions of this federal government,' he added.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defends peaceful protests in his city: "I never thought in a million years that we would be invaded by our own federal government." pic.twitter.com/nO7XESIiuN — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) January 18, 2026

Campaign of Fear and Intimidation

The mayor has consistently maintained that the current federal tactics are designed for psychological impact rather than administrative efficiency. Frey asserted that the crackdown is 'not about safety,' but is instead a calculated effort aimed at 'intimidation.'

'This is about intimidation. And, in Minneapolis, we're not going to be intimidated,' the city mayor said, according to the New York Post.

Frey's sentiment was echoed by a local religious leader who had found himself caught in the fray after joining a rally for Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead by an ICE officer inside her vehicle on 7 January 2026.

According to Rev Kenny Callaghan, the senior pastor at All God's Children Metropolitan Community Church, the ICE officers pointed a gun at his face and detained him and at least two other protesters when they chanted 'We are not afraid.'

They repeatedly asked him if he was afraid after they arrested him, but the pastor kept on saying, 'No.' They eventually released him, saying, 'Well, you're White. You wouldn't be fun anyway,' the agent reportedly told him.

The pastor concluded that the staging of these ICE raids is 'really about fear and intimidation,' which aligns with Frey's recent statement. The argument was that the government is using its criminal justice system to persecute those who do not support the administration, effectively turning the city into a battleground for political retribution.

Protecting the Somali Community

Frey's current stance is a continuation of the support he voiced in December 2025, when reports first emerged that the administration would specifically target Somali migrants. At a press conference alongside Mayor Melvin Carter of St Paul, Frey reaffirmed that the Somali community remains an integral part of the city's identity.

'Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the country,' Frey said at the time. He warned that the 'terrorising' nature of the operations would inevitably lead to the detention of American citizens simply because of their appearance. 'They're gonna get the wrong people. They're gonna screw it up so badly,' he cautioned.

As the federal presence intensifies, the mayor has doubled down on his refusal to allow local police to cooperate with immigration agents. For Frey, the fight is no longer just about policy, but about resisting what he views as a hostile takeover of Minneapolis by its own national government.