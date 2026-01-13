A Minnesota pastor says federal immigration agents detained him during a neighbourhood raid, then released him because he was white and 'wouldn't be any fun', in an encounter he believes shows how ICE operations are designed to instil fear. His account comes as Minneapolis continues to grapple with the fallout from the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and a broader campaign of high‑visibility immigration raids.

Rev Kenny Callaghan of All God's Children MCC told Fox 9 Minneapolis that agents grabbed him on Wednesday, 7 January, shortly after Good was shot dead, as he stepped outside to see what was happening on his street. He said officers held him at gunpoint, handcuffed him, and repeatedly asked if he was afraid before finally letting him go with the remark about his race.

'I Am Not Afraid'

Callaghan said he first heard whistles and a car horn before noticing a crowd forming outside his home and chanting 'We are not afraid'. He joined the group, only for the situation to escalate when ICE officers moved in.

According to the pastor, agents began arresting people, pointing guns at them, and placing them in handcuffs before loading detainees into SUVs. One officer asked him, 'Are you afraid now?'; Callaghan said he replied, 'No, I am not,' and was then held in a vehicle with two other people while agents repeatedly returned to test his resolve.

'And then they came back the last time and they said, "Are you afraid yet?" the pastor recounted. 'And I said, "No."' At that point, the officers reportedly decided to let him go, saying, 'Well, you're white, and you wouldn't be any fun anyway. Get out of the car.'

Callaghan's interaction with the ICE officers made him realise one thing. 'These ICE raids are really about fear and intimidation,' he said.

The Shooting of Renee Nicole Good

The pastor's experience with the ICE officers happened shortly after Renee Nicole Good was shot dead inside her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During that particular operation, footage emerged showing Good's vehicle being struck by an ICE officer.

The officer was caught filming Good using his personal mobile phone. The 37-year-old mother of three remained calm and even assured the ICE agent that she was not 'mad' at him. However, just seconds after she said those words, the officer shot her dead inside her vehicle.

Vice President JD Vance defended Jonathan Ross, the officer who shot Good, suggesting that he only fired in self-defence. However, social media users argued that it was the case because Ross could have gotten himself out of harm's way and based on the direction of Good's wheels, she was driving away from Ross.

Good's death has become a polarising subject with the administration insisting that Ross was not at fault and the public disagreeing. Vance even claimed that the officer would not be indicted because he was protected by 'absolute immunity,' but seasoned lawyers argued otherwise.

Targeted Raids Ramp Up Tension

Prior to the raid earlier this month that led to Good's shooting and the pastor's brief detention, the tension in Minnesota actually began in December when ICE officers swarmed Minneapolis and targeted undocumented Somali migrants. According to reports, over 100 ICE agents arrived in the Somali migrant community to apprehend as many as 500 illegal residents. However, the raid sparked fears that they could mistakenly target legal residents.

The Minneapolis operation saw agents entering residential areas and businesses, leading to widespread panic within the city's large East African population. These activities are part of a broader surge in ICE's presence across Minnesota.

Critics point out that these raids often occur in broad daylight to maximise visibility and community impact. The pastor's recent assault could be a continuation of this trend, where the goal is to ensure fear in the community amid federal intervention.