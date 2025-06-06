Rachel Gupta, the former Miss Grand International 2024, sparked controversy across the beauty pageant community after stepping down from her title last week, citing mistreatment, harassment, and emotional manipulation by the organisation behind the global event.

In response, Miss Grand International Public Company Limited (MGI), came up with a multi-page statement citing abuse of influence, unprofessionalism and even greed as the reason the title was removed from Ms. Gupta.

In a candid YouTube video posted on May 28, Gupta, 21, alleged that the seven months she spent with MGI were marked by neglect, humiliation and emotional abuse. 'The whole time that I was working with Miss Grand International,' Gupta said, 'I was constantly harassed, manipulated, ignored and left to fend for myself.'

Her departure and subsequent claims have triggered a sharp and extensive response from MGI, which has issued a formal statement refuting her accusations and offering a detailed breakdown of its version of events.

MGI Denies Allegations, Accuses Gupta of Contract Breach

MGI released a statement on May 30, calling Gupta's claims 'false, misleading, and defamatory,' and saying her emotional testimony lacked 'physical evidence.'

'Her remarks... distort facts and misrepresent her contractual relationship with MGI—relying solely on emotional appeals and tearful storytelling,' the statement read.

The organisation categorically rejected all of Gupta's claims, including serious allegations about their senior executives. Meanwhile, they also accused Gupta of manipulating public sentiment while violating multiple terms of her agreement with them. 'MGI will not allow personal attacks or manipulative narratives to undermine the credibility of its executives or the integrity of the organisation,' the statement added.

A Breakdown of MGI's Claims

MGI's response wasn't limited to a simple denial. The statement included a chronological breakdown of ten specific issues they say led to Gupta's removal. These include:

Unauthorised use of sponsor services – Gupta allegedly arranged for cosmetic procedures for her family through one of MGI's sponsors without permission, and initially refused to provide promotional support in return.

Unverified claims of stolen money – She reported the loss of $1,000 while in Thailand, but MGI says no evidence was presented and suspects the claim may have been fabricated.

Independent bookings in India – According to the organisation, Gupta accepted paid work without approval, which was a breach of contract. She later insisted those engagements were unpaid.

Payment disputes – Gupta allegedly refused to comply with Thailand's tax and banking requirements, leading to delayed payments.

Expense reimbursement issues – She reportedly demanded over $4,000 in reimbursements for items like meals and travel without official receipts.

Unprofessional conduct abroad – MGI claims Gupta made excessive demands for personal services during an assignment in the Czech Republic and complained about compensation not matching her title.

Threats ahead of travel – Before a trip to Guatemala, Gupta is said to have used her unresolved financial claims to pressure the organisation, threatening not to travel unless she was paid.

Legal action – After refusing the Guatemala assignment, Gupta reportedly had lawyers send a legal demand to MGI.

The organisation also asserted that they formally terminated her contract before she publicly announced her resignation.

Public Divided Amid Escalating Fallout

Gupta's allegations, particularly her claims of being body-shamed and emotionally neglected, have garnered widespread attention online. In her video, she has detailed feeling isolated in a cramped hotel room, being denied basic amenities, and ridiculed for weight gain allegedly caused by inadequate food options.

'They were hounding me... constantly talking about my weight and my body,' she said, recalling an instance where a representative pinched her and pointed out areas to 'lose weight.' Her emotional testimony has sparked both support and scepticism over the week, with audiences split over who is telling the truth.

With legal threats now on the table and reputations at stake, the fallout from Gupta's exit is far from over. Where MGI maintains that their actions were justified and necessary to protect the integrity of the organisation, Gupta, on the other hand, stands by her account.

'This isn't just about a crown,' she said. 'It's about how people are treated behind the scenes.'