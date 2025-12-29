A missing bride-to-be whose disappearance days before her wedding sparked national concern and viral online attention has been found safe after 19 days, police in the Philippines confirmed on Monday, bringing relief to her family and closing one of the most closely watched cases of the holiday period.

Sherra De Juan, 30, was located in the Ilocos Region on 29 December, according to the Quezon City Police District, after vanishing earlier this month just days before she was due to walk down the aisle.

Authorities said she is alive and in good condition, and arrangements were immediately made for her reunion with relatives.

Bride Found Safe After 19 Days Missing

Police confirmed that De Juan was found following weeks of investigation that included coordination with regional law enforcement units. Officers said there were no immediate indications that she had suffered physical harm.

Family members were informed as soon as her location was verified, and police assisted in ensuring her safe return.

Investigators stressed that the case remains under review as they work to establish a complete picture of her movements during the period she was unaccounted for.

Disappearance Days Before Scheduled Wedding

De Juan was reported missing on 10 December after leaving her home in North Fairview, Quezon City.

She was expected to return shortly after running a brief errand related to wedding preparations, but never came back. Her wedding was scheduled just four days later.

Concern grew rapidly when relatives discovered she had left her mobile phone behind, making it impossible to contact her directly.

After repeated failed attempts to locate her, her family sought police assistance, triggering a formal missing person investigation.

Police Investigation and Early Findings

The QCPD formed a special investigation team to trace De Juan's last known movements. CCTV footage reviewed by authorities showed her travelling alone and later boarding public transport, helping police establish that she had left Metro Manila.

During the investigation, police said there were no signs of forced entry, struggle, or abduction. Digital checks and background inquiries suggested she may have been dealing with personal pressures, including emotional and financial concerns, although officials were careful not to speculate publicly while the search was ongoing.

Fiancé Named Person of Interest

As part of standard procedure, De Juan's fiancé was named a person of interest during the investigation.

Police clarified at the time that this designation did not imply criminal responsibility, but was necessary due to his close relationship with the missing woman.

Authorities reiterated that a person of interest is not the same as a suspect and said no charges were filed in connection with the disappearance while the search was underway.

Case Goes Viral Across Social Media

The disappearance gained widespread traction online, with posts about the missing bride circulating across Facebook, X, and TikTok. Netizens shared photos, timelines, and appeals for information, amplifying the case beyond traditional news coverage.

Colleagues and members of the public also joined calls to help locate De Juan, contributing tips and keeping the case in public view during the critical early days of the search.

What Happens Next

Police said De Juan will be formally debriefed to clarify why she travelled to the Ilocos Region and to help investigators complete their report.

Authorities added that welfare checks and appropriate support will be provided as part of standard post-recovery procedures.

Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation as they finalise the details, emphasising that the priority remains De Juan's well-being and the accurate documentation of events surrounding her disappearance.