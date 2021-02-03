A teen from Missouri was able to beat cancer three times but unfortunately died from complications of COVID-19.

The family of 17-year-old Aspen Deke of Kansas City is mourning the passing of the vibrant girl after she succumbed to complications brought about by COVID-19. The girl had been waging a battle against the novel coronavirus for four months. She was diagnosed with the disease back in November.

Deke previously fought a valiant battle against acute lymphoblastic leukemia. According to Mayo Clinic, this is a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and the blood. The disease also progresses rapidly and instead of creating mature blood cells, it leads to the creation of immature blood cells. This type of cancer is also most common among children but treatment often presents a great chance of a cure.

Fox4 reported that when Deke was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was four, she was given a poor prognosis. However, being a fighter, she was able to beat cancer three times after four rounds of chemotherapy. She also had a bone marrow transplant.

When the girl was diagnosed with COVID-19, however, it became a tougher battle. She was hospitalised at the Children's Mercy Hospital and was in the pediatric intensive care unit since New Year's Eve.

Preferred Pediatrics extends our heartfelt sympathy to the Deke family. Aspen will forever hold a special place in our hearts. She was a true warrior. pic.twitter.com/CJSgLjkE3C — Preferred Pediatrics - An affiliate of CMH (@PediatricsAn) February 2, 2021

Her father, Eric Deke, said that they found COVID-19 was far more terrifying than her previous fight with leukemia.

"At least with cancer, as bad as it sounds and it is scary, but there's a lot that you know about it," said her father. He explained that doctors could tell them how bad it was or what the medical practitioners were going to do. Somehow, they knew what to expect, but with COVID-19, he said "everything is unknown."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that while there are fewer children who have been sick with COVID-19, they can still be infected with the virus. Parents of children who have underlying conditions are advised to immediately discuss the condition of the child with a healthcare provider as they can potentially get very sick from COVID-19.