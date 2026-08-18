Mitch McConnell may have left rehabilitation, but the questions surrounding his health have only grown louder. The 84-year-old Kentucky senator has not appeared publicly for more than two months after being hospitalised following a fall, and a new claim from longtime ally Scott Jennings that he spoke directly with McConnell by phone has failed to stop a wave of online speculation about the senator's condition.

McConnell's Long Absence Fuels Fresh Speculation

McConnell was hospitalised on 14 June after a fall and spent weeks receiving medical treatment before being moved to a rehabilitation facility. His office later said he had been discharged and would continue an intensive physical therapy programme from home.

Yet the senator has remained almost completely absent from public view.

Only limited updates and photographs have emerged, while there has been no televised interview, public appearance or direct video message from McConnell confirming his condition. That silence has provided fertile ground for increasingly extreme rumours online.

One podcast discussed in the latest controversy pushed those rumours even further, repeatedly questioning whether McConnell was still alive and suggesting that his absence represented something more sinister.

The host declared, 'It's north of 60 days since we actually saw Mitch McConnell.'

The comments were opinion and speculation rather than evidence that McConnell had died. In fact, available reporting continues to indicate that the senator is alive and recovering at home.

Mitch McConnell 'absolutely refuses' to film a video, per Governor Andy Beshear — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 17, 2026

Scott Jennings Says He Spoke Directly to McConnell

Scott Jennings, a longtime McConnell ally and former adviser, said he spoke with the senator by telephone and described him as being in an improving condition. He said McConnell had left rehabilitation several days earlier and was now recovering at home.

Jennings also insisted that the conversation was not through an aide. Asked whether he had called McConnell directly or gone through his staff, Jennings said, 'He called me directly from his phone today.'

According to Jennings, the pair discussed political campaigns, including Senate races in Michigan and Maine. He also said McConnell remained interested in political developments despite his physical recovery.

Jennings added that McConnell's privacy was consistent with his personality, saying the senator had always been particularly private about his personal health.

Why The Phone Call Has Not Ended The Questions

The controversy has continued because Jennings' account does not provide the public with independent proof of McConnell's condition.

His claim that McConnell called him directly stands in sharp contrast to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's repeated complaints that the senator has refused to communicate publicly.

Beshear said he had received 'absolutely nothing back from Mitch McConnell' despite attempts to get an update on the senator's health. The governor said McConnell could easily reassure the public with a brief appearance.

'All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes, or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he's supposed to serve,' Beshear said. 'But you know what? He absolutely refuses to do it.'

The remarks have added another layer to the growing mystery. If McConnell was well enough to speak privately with Jennings about Senate races and political developments, critics have questioned why he has not made even a short recording for the people of Kentucky.