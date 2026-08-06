Mitch McConnell's top aide was filmed striding wordlessly away from questions about whether the missing Republican senator is on life support, during a tense encounter in the US Capitol this week captured by independent journalist Nicholas Ballasy.

McConnell has not been seen in public for nearly seven weeks, since the 84-year-old Kentucky senator was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on 14 June.

A 911 call from that day suggested he may have suffered a heart attack, was unconscious and had received CPR. Since then, his staff have insisted he is recovering and 'working closely with his staff,' but they have refused to provide fresh video evidence of his condition or answer detailed questions about his health.

Mitch McConnell Silence Deepens as Gatekeeper Walks Away

In the latest episode, Ballasy filmed himself trailing McConnell's powerful chief of staff, Terry Carmack, through the corridors of Congress on Tuesday evening, repeatedly asking about the senator's whereabouts and well-being.

'Sir is Senator McConnell going to put out a video? Why hasn't he done that yet?' Ballasy calls after Carmack in the clip, as the aide moves quickly down the hallway, staring fixedly ahead and refusing to break stride.

Carmack, who The Daily Beast reports is paid $226,000 a year, has been widely seen as the gatekeeper to McConnell during the senator's unexplained absence. Ballasy presses him further in the footage.

'Did he auto-pen the document, the letter that was sent out? Was that autopen or did he actually sign it, sir? Can you address the situation at all about his condition?' he asks.

Carmack does not respond at any point in the video. According to a report, a spokesperson for McConnell did not reply to its own request for comment about Carmack's refusal to engage with Ballasy.

The silence is not a one-off. Ballasy and other reporters have been testing the same locked door for weeks, with McConnell's staff consistently dodging detailed press queries about the senator's status, workload and ability to serve.

For a figure as senior as the former Senate majority leader, whose health bears directly on national politics, the continued vacuum is beginning to look less like routine caution and more like a deliberate communications strategy.

Health Questions, a Letter to Trump and Mitch McConnell Rumours

After a separate row over a letter to Trump that carried McConnell's signature despite the senator being nowhere to be seen.

On 28 July, McConnell's office released a letter, ostensibly signed by the Republican and every member of Kentucky's congressional delegation, urging the then-president to approve Democratic governor Andy Beshear's request for a major disaster declaration following severe flooding in the state.

Staff insisted McConnell was still working behind the scenes but refused to say whether he had personally signed the document or whether an autopen a device that replicates signatures had been used.

In ordinary times, such a distinction might feel like a technical footnote. With McConnell missing from public view and unvetted rumours swirling online about his condition, it has become a litmus test of transparency.

Meanwhile, Beshear has not hidden his frustration. The governor has 'repeatedly pressed' both McConnell's office and Republican leaders in Washington for clear information about the senator's health.

For Kentucky, whose federal clout has long depended on McConnell's seniority, that uncertainty is not an abstract concern.

Carmack is not the only McConnell aide finding themselves at the centre of this uneasy dance. Ballasy previously confronted the senator's communications director, Stephanie Penn, in another Capitol Hill corridor encounter last month.

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'Can you tell us if you're going to release a video of Senator McConnell, instead of just the statement that was put out?' he asks Penn in that clip, as she walks briskly on, smiling but similarly silent.

Penn, reportedly on a salary of $106,999, has been the public-facing voice of McConnell's office during his hospital stay. But when it comes to direct, on-camera updates about McConnell himself, her line appears to be the same as Carmack's: keep moving, say nothing.

Ballasy points out that a photograph distributed by the office showing a smiling McConnell in a hospital bed has only intensified speculation rather than calming it.

'A lot of people are questioning if it was a current photo on social media,' he tells Penn, alluding to claims that the image might be old or altered. 'You guys going to try to put it to rest and put out a video? Anything you could say, ma'am, to update the public about Senator McConnell's condition? You have any comment at all about his condition and whether he's on life support?'

Once again, there is no answer on camera. McConnell's office has also not publicly addressed the more extreme rumours directly. Nothing in the available reporting confirms whether the senator is on life support or otherwise incapacitated, so all such claims remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

The result is a political paradox that Washington has seen before but never quite gets used to: one of the most powerful Republicans in America reduced, in public terms, to a grainy hospital photo, a disputed signature and the backs of his staff as they hurry past the microphones.