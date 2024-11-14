President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an informal advisory board dedicated to slashing federal expenditures and dismantling bureaucratic red tape. This unconventional initiative, dubbed DOGE in reference to Musk's favoured cryptocurrency Dogecoin, is designed to reduce waste, cut regulations, and propose sweeping restructuring within U.S. government agencies. According to Reuters, the department will work alongside the White House and the Office of Management and Budget, with a deadline of July 4, 2026, aligning with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Seeking 'Super High-IQ Revolutionaries' for Unpaid Roles

Musk's requirements for DOGE team members are as ambitious as his vision. In a post on X, Musk called for "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries" willing to work over 80 hours weekly without pay, stressing that "compensation is zero." He added that the work would be "tedious" and likely to involve "making lots of enemies." DOGE's hiring message on X invited applicants in the top 1% to submit their CVs for Musk and Ramaswamy's review, setting an incredibly high bar for potential candidates. According to NBC News, Musk explained that although the roles are unpaid, they would "greatly help America."

DOGE to Lead Sweeping Federal Reforms

Trump praised Musk and Ramaswamy's mission as a means to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies." According to Trump's statement, the panel is expected to function without formal Senate confirmation, allowing both leaders to retain their business roles while advising the administration. As reported by Reuters, the new department is anticipated to serve as an informal, external advisory body with limited ties to traditional government channels unless Congress later codifies it into law.

Transparency and Public Engagement Promised

In response to public concerns about accountability, Musk has pledged "maximum transparency" for DOGE. In a statement on X, he announced, "All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency." Musk also proposed a public leaderboard on DOGE's website, showcasing "the most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars." At a rally in New York, Musk reinforced his commitment to fiscal reform, promising to cut the federal budget by "at least" $2 trillion and declaring, "Your money is being wasted, and the Department of Government Efficiency is going to fix that."

Ramaswamy Joins DOGE, Backs Out of Senate Bid

Following his appointment, Ramaswamy withdrew from a possible U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, which he had previously been considering. The author of Woke, Inc., Ramaswamy has been a vocal critic of what he describes as government inefficiencies and corporate policies driven by social justice concerns. According to Reuters, Ramaswamy expressed excitement about working with Musk, emphasizing their shared commitment to transforming the federal government.

Public Reaction and Controversy

While Musk's involvement has garnered significant support, it has also faced criticism from groups concerned about potential conflicts of interest. Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organisation, called the appointment "the ultimate corporate corruption," noting Musk's personal stake in federal projects. "Musk not only knows nothing about government efficiency and regulation, but his own businesses have regularly run afoul of the very rules he will be in a position to attack in his new 'czar' position," said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, per NBC News.

DOGE's creation reflects Trump's larger agenda to reduce government's role in public life and foster a private-sector approach to problem-solving within federal agencies. According to Reuters, Musk aims to "get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook" through sweeping cuts and structural reforms. While public interest in DOGE is high, with thousands responding to Musk's call on social media, it remains unclear how these plans will unfold and what lasting impact DOGE may have on the federal budget.