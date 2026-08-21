An experimental mRNA cancer vaccine from Moderna and Merck has delivered promising Phase 3 results, marking a potential advance in personalised melanoma treatment. Called intismeran autogene, the treatment is tailored to individual patients and given alongside Merck's Keytruda immunotherapy. The INTerpath-001 trial enrolled 1,137 people with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma.

The combination met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival and a key secondary endpoint measuring the risk of cancer spreading to distant sites. No new safety concerns were reported. The trial will continue to assess overall survival, with the latest results coming from a pre-planned interim analysis.

A Vaccine Built Around Each Patient's Cancer

Instead of using a one-size-fits-all formula, intismeran is designed around each patient's tumour mutations. Scientists analyse mutations in the tumour, then use an algorithm to identify neoantigens, abnormal proteins that can help the immune system distinguish cancer cells from healthy tissue. Moderna says the process can select up to 34 neoantigens and encode them into a personalised mRNA sequence. The treatment is designed to trigger T-cell responses against cancer cells carrying those markers.

That is where machine learning enters the process: Moderna uses an algorithm to rank potential neoantigens, while an automated workflow helps manufacture each personalised treatment. Rather than designing the treatment on its own, AI helps identify which tumour mutations should be targeted.

Musk Hails mRNA as Trump Praises Medical Innovation

Elon Musk praised mRNA's medical potential while criticising what he called its misuse during COVID-19. Musk has expressed enthusiasm for synthetic RNA before. In 2020, he described synthetic RNA and DNA as having 'amazing potential'.

'Despite its obvious misuse during Covid, mRNA has tremendous promise for curing diseases,' Musk wrote on X. 'Artificial RNA essentially makes curing diseases a software problem.'

Despite its obvious misuse during Covid, mRNA has tremendous promise for curing diseases.



Artificial RNA essentially makes curing diseases a software problem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2026

His remarks come as interest grows around AI's potential in biomedical research. However, turning that promise into a medicine still requires clinical trials, manufacturing, safety testing, and regulatory approval.

US President Donald Trump also praised what he described as a major medical advance, saying it could drive 'tremendous innovation'. He said researchers were 'coming up with answers that they never thought were possible' for what he called a 'pretty unstoppable disease'.

Why the Results Could Change Cancer Care

The partners plan to present the findings at an international medical meeting and work with regulators on submissions for intismeran with Keytruda. The results could open a new avenue for treating cancer after surgery. 'By intervening earlier in the course of disease, when many cancers are considered most treatable, the goal of adjuvant therapy given after surgery is to increase the possibility of cure for more patients,' said Dr. Dean Y Li of Merck Research Laboratories.

Read more Short Sellers Just Lost $5B on the Wrong Pharma Bet: Cancer Vaccine Sends Stock Soaring 177% Short Sellers Just Lost $5B on the Wrong Pharma Bet: Cancer Vaccine Sends Stock Soaring 177%

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the findings bring the company closer to its long-standing ambition of creating mRNA treatments for individual cancers. Professor Georgina Long, the study's principal investigator, said the approach uses each tumour's mutational 'fingerprint' to generate a targeted immune response.

The development comes as debate intensifies over how far AI could accelerate medical breakthroughs. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has argued that AI could make it possible to cure most human diseases within roughly five to 10 years. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has similarly suggested that AI could one day help scientists cure all diseases.