A mother in Georgia was deemed as a miracle patient after she woke up from a coma a day before her family was supposed to make their decision whether she would be taken off life support or not. On New Year's Eve, the valiant mother finally walked out of the hospital, which has been her "home" for more than three months.

Lisa Martin has been admitted at the Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, Georgia due to coronavirus complications and has been battling the dreaded disease for three months. She has been on a ventilator for 59 days and was also in an induced coma for 40 days. Not only these, but she also had a frontal lobe stroke, which thankfully, she survived.

Read more India approves two Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use

The 49-year-old mother from Georgia was already comatose since late October. Due to the lengthy period that she was in a coma, hospital staff asked her family to make the decision on whether to take her off life support.

The family gave it 11 days more before they will be deciding on what they are going to do. The hospital, in a Facebook post, gave some details on how Martin was able to recover and wake up from her medically-induced coma, narrating that on October 20, the family was already called in to say goodbye. However, the family decided to give it 11 days more before making a decision about removing Martin from the ventilator, which was the equipment that was doing all the breathing for her.

"But God had other plans. On the eleventh day, Lisa broke through the sedatives and began tracking Jeff with her eyes and she moved her hand," said the hospital's post.

A post on Martin's amazing recovery noted that she was battling coronavirus for 95 days, and that she finally left rehab, learning how to walk again.

Martin told West Coast News that both she and her husband, Jeff Martin, tested positive for COVID-19. She narrated that her lungs hurt so bad and she told her husband that she needed to go to the ER. Initially, she thought that she would only be at the hospital for several hours. It turned out that she was hospitalised for more than three months.

Martin admitted that she had to re-learn so many things after her bout with the disease. She said that she had to "relearn how to walk, talk, swallow, eat."