David and Victoria Beckham's third son, Cruz, will not back down to protect his parents from fake news after clarifying that his mum did not unfollow his older brother, Brooklyn, on social media.

Instead, they were surprised that Brooklyn blocked him and their mum and dad on Instagram.

On his Instagram Stories, Cruz shared a screenshot of an article headline from Daily Mail with a headline claiming that his parents unfollowed his eldest brother. Then wrote, 'NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I,' beneath the headline's image.

Brooklyn vs His Family: A Timeline

Victoria and David have four kids: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper Seven, 14.

The family rift rumours started as early as April 2022, when Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, allegedly argued with his mum because she did not want to wear the wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law.

Peltz clarified the wedding gown rumours in an interview with Variety in August 2022, stating that she intended to wear Victoria's gown, but something happened along the way.

'I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress,' Peltz stated. 'She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that.'

Other sources claimed that the bad blood between the Peltz-Beckhams and the Beckhams was triggered during the wedding party, when the newlyweds were stunned when their guest performer, Marc Anthony, called Victoria 'the most beautiful woman in the room' instead of the bride during what was supposed to be the couple's first dance.

Brooklyn and Nicola's absences were also noticeable during some of the biggest events from the Beckhams, including Victoria's 50th birthday bash in April 2024 and David's birthday celebration in May.

Another rumour claimed that the animosity within the family intensified because Brooklyn was not comfortable being around DJ Kim Turnball, the former girlfriend of his younger brother, Romeo.

There were talks about Brooklyn dating Turnball in the past, but Cruz claimed that there was no truth about the romantic link between his eldest sibling and Kim.

The Peltz-Beckhams also missed the launch of Victoria's Netflix docuseries in October, while the former Spice Girls and the British football icon and their other kids were noticeably absent during Brooklyn and Nicola's renewal of vows early this year.

Grandmother's Holiday Wish

Despite the alleged family feud, Brooklyn's grandmothers were still hoping that their grandchild would come home for the holidays.

According to the Daily Mail, Victoria's mother, Jackie, and David's mum, Sandra, were devastated about the rumoured rift. The grandmothers were close to Brooklyn, and they were not happy about the fact that they could no longer see him.

'They're not getting any younger and the cold truth of it all is that nobody knows when they will see Brooklyn next. It's Jackie and Sandra who everyone feels so sorry for amongst the whole family schism,' a source claimed.

Victoria and David and the Peltz-Beckhams remain mum about the social media blocking issue.