British fashion icon Victoria Beckham reacted to the long-running rumours about the alleged extramarital affair of her husband, David Beckham, during Wednesday's episode of Alex Cooper's podcast, 'Call Her Daddy'.

In the episode, the podcast host mentioned the sensitive topic in front of the fashion designer. 'Speculation then at some point in your entire career came out about your marriage, and I know David's [documentary] touched on this,' Cooper said.

David's POV

The podcast host was talking about the four-part Netflix documentary, 'Beckham,' where the football superstar opened up about the claim of his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos that they had an affair.

Loos told the now-defunct British tabloid 'News of the World' in 2004 that she and Beckham had an illicit affair for several months while he was playing for Real Madrid.

David, now 50 years old, was consistent in denying the allegations. He told the reporters during interviews that Loos' claims were 'ludicrous.'

He also admitted that he had a rough time when the incident came out.

'I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty,' he told the viewers of the docuseries. 'Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.'

Victoria's Side of the Story

When Cooper asked Victoria, 'Can you just explain to me for you and David, how did you handle all that, when that came?' the 51-year-old mother of four said, 'We were talking about it because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary, and by the way, people said it wouldn't work 26 years.'

She also mentioned that their marriage endured a lot over the years, and they have always been together and 'just ridden the storm, ridden the damn storm.'

Victoria also admitted in her husband's documentary that they felt a lot of pressure as a couple when the cheating allegations came out. She said that the incident 'felt like the world was against us' and it was the most challenging period in their relationship, as reported by The Tribune.

Loos Remains Unfazed

The alleged other woman in David and Victoria's marriage continued to talk about her alleged affair with David, saying that it was a very dangerous thing to do.

'I have stuck to the truth, I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media. And all I had on my side was the truth,' the former personal assistant shared to 60 Minutes Australia.

When asked why she decided to come out and expose their affair, Loos stated: 'It's better that it comes from me and that I have some sort of control. By doing that, it was a way of me, sort of, not getting back at him but...the way he treated me was very unfair, what he was getting away with, and that two-faced life.'

The former Spice Girls member married the ex-football star in 1999. They share four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and their only girl, Harper.