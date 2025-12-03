Victoria Beckham's glittering career as a Spice Girl and fashion icon has long been admired. Yet behind the glamour lies a business battle insiders say has left her 'humiliated and devastated'. Her luxury brand, Victoria Beckham, once hailed as a rising star in high-end fashion, is now facing mounting financial struggles.

The label, launched in 2008, was celebrated for its sleek designs and celebrity following. But reports suggest years of losses have cast doubt on its future. Speculation is now growing over whether Beckham will be forced to sell the brand.

Victoria Beckham's Struggles

The 51-year-old singer and fashion designer has been living with her husband, David Beckham, in a mansion in the Cotswolds in Great Tew, located near Chipping Norton. Their countryside lifestyle, complete with farm animals, paints an idyllic picture. Yet, despite the tranquillity, the singer continues to wrestle with the harsh realities connected to her fashion empire.

Reports suggest that Beckham is planning to sell her luxury brand due to poor profits. The designer launched her brand in September 2008, and saw it grow to become a staple in the world of luxury fashion by 2011.

However, the business has faced persistent challenges. She was reportedly 'devastated' and 'humiliated' because of how the brand turned out, especially since it meant a lot to her.

Media coverage of the brand's financial woes started in 2018, when reports claimed it was allegedly losing £4,000 a day. The BBC revealed that Victoria Beckham posted another loss in 2019, when sales experienced a 16% slip. In 2022, Fashion United reported that the company is facing £54 million in debt.

Victoria's Failed Expectations

An insider allegedly told Closer Online that Beckham's struggles with her business, present since its launch, included 'continued liabilities, widening losses and a negative net worth.' The insider added that Beckham felt humiliated by her fashion empire's losses, even after releasing her three-part docuseries on Netflix.

'Anyone reading the paperwork can see the pressure. This isn't unusual for luxury brands, but Victoria's label has carried that burden for a long time. People are starting to wonder how much longer the family can keep supporting it,' the source stated.

'Victoria is devastated – the brand means everything to her. She's embarrassed the business is still struggling, especially after filming the documentary. She thought that chapter was behind her, but it's happening all over again. She's under no illusions though – the numbers aren't easy to ignore,' the source also told the publication.

Reports claim that the fashion icon is considering selling the brand for around £350 million. While she acknowledges that the amount was ambitious, she hopes to find a buyer who can recognise the brand's long-term potential despite its current setbacks.

David Beckham, meanwhile, is said to be also feeling the strain of the failing business, especially after loaning a substantial amount to keep it afloat. According to the insider, 'David thinks they can't keep pouring money in. He adores her and wants her dream to work, but even he's saying maybe it's time to let go and it really seems they're on the verge of giving up. He's always been her rock. But he knows they need a plan that doesn't depend on endless cash injections.'

For now, the Beckhams have yet to speak up about their plans for the brand.