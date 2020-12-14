Vitamin D is a known essential vitamin that benefits the bones. However, precaution must be taken when it comes to seniors. Too much of the said vitamin may increase the risk of falling.

A study titled, "The Effects of Four Doses of Vitamin D Supplements on Falls in Older Adults" published in the Annals of Internal Medicine and funded by the National Institute on Aging found that high consumption of vitamin D may increase the risk of falls in seniors. The study warns that high doses of vitamin D does not mean more protection for seniors.

It showed that a dose of 1,000 or higher IU per day, which is equivalent to 25 micrograms per day, was no better than 200 IU per day at preventing a senior from falling.

Dr. Lawrence Appel, the author of the study and a professor of medicine, said that many people think that a higher dose will be helpful but there are vitamins wherein a higher dose could pose more risks. He said that there is a possibility that higher doses of vitamin D (2,000 and 4,000 IU per day) can lead not only to an increase but also to the severity of falls.

The study also noted that many of the serious falls among seniors that required hospitalisation happened in older people who took 1,000 IU per day or more of vitamin D, as compared to those who only have 200 IU per day.

Vitamin D supplements have become more in demand amid the pandemic due to studies that show those who have low levels of vitamin D are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. In fact, the risk is twice as high compared to those who are not deficient in the said vitamin, revealed a separate study published in JAMA Network Open.

Those who have less than 20 mg/ml and did not receive treatment for the deficiency had an increased risk. Vitamin D plays an important role as it helps clear virus cells and also helps in reducing inflammation.