A new survey has revealed that women are more likely than men to blame US President Donald Trump for the country's economic downturn. According to the results, significantly more women believe that Trump's policies are fuelling inflation and worsening the overall state of the economy.

Survey Shows Gender Divide in Economic Concerns

The Guardian obtained exclusive access to a poll conducted by Harris Poll, a leading US-based market research and analytics firm. The survey assessed perceptions of economic decline and inflation among both Democrats and Republicans. In each political group, women were more likely than men to say that the economy is deteriorating.

Here are the key findings:

Democrats : 76% of women | 57% of men

: 76% of women | 57% of men Republicans: 41% of women | 28% of men

Overall, 62% of women expressed concern about the status of the US economy. By contrast, just 47% of men said they were worried about inflation and other economic issues.

Many women cited Trump's trade policies and higher tariffs as primary causes of economic strain.

'Here's what everyone missed: women aren't being pessimistic about the economy – they're being realistic,' said Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer at Harris Poll.

She added: 'Women are experiencing the sharp edge of inflation on essentials like groceries and childcare in ways that stock portfolios can't capture.'

Could This Spell Trouble for Trump?

Some political analysts say Trump and his administration should take the poll seriously. Women are not only more likely to register to vote, but they also tend to turn out in higher numbers during elections.

In 2024, USA Today reported that women accounted for 53% of early voters, compared to just 44% for men. If Trump faces Vice President Kamala Harris in a 2028 presidential run, female voters are projected to favour Harris by a 10% margin, according to early projections.

Will Trump Attempt a Third Term?

Donald Trump is currently serving his second term as President of the United States. Under the US Constitution, presidents are limited to two terms. However, Trump has made comments suggesting he is exploring ways to remain in power beyond the two-term limit.

In past statements, Trump has claimed that 'many people' have encouraged him to pursue a third term.

'But I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration,' he said.

While legally barred from running for president again, some of Trump's supporters argue that the 22nd Amendment limits only election to the presidency—not succession. They speculate that he could run as vice president alongside a trusted ally who would step down if elected, allowing Trump to assume office once more.

One such name floated is Senator JD Vance, though no formal announcement has been made and Trump himself has not confirmed any intention to bypass constitutional limits.

For now, speculation remains just that. But with polls showing growing discontent among women voters, Trump may face challenges long before 2028 arrives.