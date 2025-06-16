A new mobile plan linked to Donald Trump has been unveiled with a unique pricing strategy designed to reflect his distinctive place in US presidential history.

The cost, set at $47.45 (£34.90), isn't arbitrary; it's a deliberate choice to symbolise his time as the 45th President and his potential future as the 47th.

A Mobile Plan with a Presidential Price Tag

On Monday, The Trump Organization introduced a new mobile phone plan and a $499 (£367.01) smartphone, both of which will become available in September. This new offering, Trump Mobile, will provide unlimited talk, text, and data for $47.45 (£34.90) per month.

🚨BREAKING: The Trump Organization just unveiled “Trump Mobile”, a new phone service featuring devices made in the USA. pic.twitter.com/96iYQE32ym — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2025

The service also includes added benefits like roadside assistance and access to 'Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit' programmes, as detailed on its website. Trump's company has also unveiled plans to release a 'T1' smartphone, reportedly featuring a gold-hued metal casing with an American flag etched into it.

Capitalising on the Presidency

This new undertaking exemplifies how Trump's business interests leverage their connection to the current President. The wireless service, dubbed 'The 47 Plan', bears a name and a monthly charge that both acknowledge Donald Trump's past as the 45th US president and his current role as the 47th.

📲Announcing Trump Mobile, a transformational, new cellular service designed to deliver top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value and all-American service for our nation’s hardest-working people.🇺🇸



Visit https://t.co/L8R8m1vvA9 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/rAPICObtKr — The Trump Organization (@Trump) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, a screenshot on the upcoming phone's website prominently features Trump's campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again.' This latest move into telecommunications largely mirrors previous ventures by Trump and his businesses throughout his political career, which have encompassed items such as watches, sneakers, and Bibles, primarily functioning as licensing deals.

The website's footer clarifies that 'Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.'

Pricing Against the Market

While critics have voiced ethical worries regarding the numerous licensing and branded merchandise ventures linked to Trump, the current President and his family show no signs of slowing their pursuit of profitable chances to broaden their holdings, facing minimal financial or political drawbacks.

On Friday, the President disclosed earnings exceeding $8 million (£5.88 million) during 2024, stemming from various licensing arrangements. The '47 Plan' appears to carry a higher price tag than similar offerings from more established mobile providers.

For example, Visible, Verizon's more affordable service, provides an unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot plan for just $25 (£18.38) per month. Similarly, Mint Mobile's 12-month unlimited plan costs $30 (£22.06) monthly.

The Trump Mobile website proudly states that its plan provides coverage on par with the three major national phone service providers, highlighting its support for a customer service call centre in the US.

Unanswered Questions and Carrier Silence

When CNBC contacted the Trump Mobile customer service line on Monday morning, a representative refused to disclose the call centre's location, explaining that security concerns prevented them from doing so.

Interestingly, the three primary US wireless providers—Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T—have yet to react to The Trump Organization's new phone plan.

The 'T1' Device: What It Offers

The Trump Mobile website indicates that its 'T1' phone will operate on Android 15. It boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Furthermore, its specifications list 12 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of internal storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera.