Morgan Wallen, the 31-year-old country music sensation, has announced his "I'm the Problem" tour for 2025, cementing his return to the top of the industry despite a tumultuous career plagued by controversy. From racial slurs to legal troubles, Wallen has endured significant public backlash.

Yet his commercial success remains unwavering, with his 2023 album One Thing at a Time breaking records and dominating the Billboard charts. Here's a detailed look at Wallen's rise, fall, and controversial comeback:

Scandals That Shook His Career

Wallen's troubles began in May 2020 when he was arrested outside Kid Rock's Honky Tonk in Nashville. Charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, police claimed he refused to leave the area after being kicked out for "kicking glass items" and causing a public disturbance. The charges were later dropped, but it was only the beginning of Wallen's issues.

In October 2020, Wallen faced public criticism after breaking Alabama's COVID-19 restrictions. Videos of him partying maskless and kissing women circulated online, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled Saturday Night Live debut. Despite apologising and reflecting on his behaviour, Wallen's headline slot at the Rome River Jam festival was also cancelled that same week.

Perhaps the most damaging controversy came in February 2021 when Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur. The video, shared by TMZ, showed Wallen addressing a friend with the N-word after a night out.

This sparked widespread outrage, leading to his music being pulled from major radio stations and streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. His record label, Big Loud Records, suspended him indefinitely, and award shows barred him from attending.

Wallen apologised publicly, calling his behaviour "unacceptable and inappropriate," and pledged to do better. He reportedly engaged with Black leaders to understand the impact of his words, but the backlash lingered. Despite the controversy, his album Dangerous: The Double Album soared to the top of the charts, cementing his commercial appeal even during his lowest moments.

The Legal Trouble Continues

In April 2024, Wallen faced new legal challenges when he was arrested on three felony counts of reckless endangerment. The charges stemmed from an incident where he allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar, nearly hitting police officers below. He posted a £12,000 ($15,000) bond and awaits trial, but the episode further highlighted the challenges of balancing fame and personal behaviour.

A Record-Breaking Comeback

Despite these controversies, Wallen's career rebounded dramatically. His 2023 album One Thing at a Time spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, breaking records for a country album. His single "Last Night" also topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 non-consecutive weeks, becoming the longest-running solo No. 1 hit in history.

Wallen has continued to perform at major events, including the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where host Diddy declared he was "uncanceling" the singer. Wallen also won accolades such as Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, solidifying his status as one of the genre's leading figures.

The 'I'm the Problem' Tour

In January 2025, Wallen announced his "I'm the Problem" tour, named after his forthcoming fourth album. The tour will include 19 stadium shows across North America, starting with a headline concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin. This marks the first concert at the stadium since 1997, underscoring Wallen's ability to draw massive crowds despite his turbulent reputation.

Tickets for the tour have generated significant buzz, with presales available through Wallen's website and general sales starting on 31 January. While prices have yet to be announced, his past concerts have drawn tens of thousands of fans, further emphasising his enduring popularity.