Motorola has officially confirmed that the Moto X40 phone will be launched in December. The smartphone manufacturer also confirmed two important specs of the phone.

The confirmation was made by Lenovo executive Chen Jin show wrote on the Chinese social network Weibo that the Moto X40 will be launched in December, according to Pocket-lint. For those who are wondering why the upcoming smartphone's release was confirmed by a Lenovo exec, Motorola is now owned by the PC maker Lenovo but continues to operate and made phones under its existing brand.

Aside from announcing the Moto 40 release window, Chen Jin also revealed that the upcoming Moto X40 will come with an IP68 rating. This means that the smartphone will be able to withstand the harsh conditions it will likely go through in the course of its lifetime including being immersed in water. The new phone is resistant to fresh water for 30 minutes up to a depth of 1.5 meters and will be protected from dust even without additional covers or cases.

"The Moto X40 this time supports IP68 waterproofing. We would like to call it the SUV in the mobile phone. December, get ready to go!" a direct translation of the Weibo post reads, according to 91mobiles.com.

The Moto X40 will weigh 196 grams. Meanwhile, a recent TENAA listing revealed that its dimensions are 161.3 × 73.9 × 8.5 mm.

In terms of display, the Motorola Moto X40 will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display. The screen will reportedly support a 1080×2400 resolution, an under-screen fingerprint sensor, and 10-bit color.

Motorola's upcoming flagship will likely feature a triple rear camera setup. Its setup will be composed of 50MP + 50MP + 12MP sensors and support for 4x optical zoom.

Powering the upcoming Moto X40 will be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This processor is said to be 35 percent faster and 46 percent more efficient compared to the previous generation processor.