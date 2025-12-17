On 16 December, Mozilla announced that Anthony Enzor-DeMeo was stepping in as CEO. And, as soon as he did, Enzor-DeMeo immediately addressed the Internet's continuously evolving nature and revealed Firefox's latest update.

Enzor-DeMeo acknowledges in an announcement that AI is evolving and notes that Firefox will play a role in ensuring it remains reliable. In the announcement, Enzor-DeMeo shares, 'As Mozilla moves forward, we will focus on becoming the trusted software company. This is not a slogan. It is a direction that guides how we build and how we grow.'

Mozilla thinks it should pull a Microsoft and force AI into its products? That's a bad move.



I've enjoyed Firefox for years as an alternative to Chrome, especially after the Manifest V3 fiasco. But this may be enough to make me switch to a different browser.



He continues, 'Every product we build must give people agency in how it works. Privacy, data use, and AI must be clear and understandable. Controls must be simple. AI should always be a choice — something people can easily turn off. People should know why a feature works the way it does and what value they get from it'.

'Firefox will grow from a browser into a broader ecosystem of trusted software. Firefox will remain our anchor. It will evolve into a modern AI browser and support a portfolio of new and trusted software additions.'

AI Window

With these developments come a new feature on Firefox, Mozilla's flagship web browser, called AI Window (AI assistant + chatbot). This was announced by Mozilla early this year, as shared by Digit.

Despite the announcement that these AI features will remain optional, users have expressed disappointment over the new development. One user reacted on X in a post that currently has over 500k views, which can be seen as Mozilla's official announcement, saying that Mozilla 'doesn't understand its own user base'.

Another user, who says he 'switched to Firefox because it was AI-free', is expressing dismay about the change in his post on X. In another post, the shift is viewed as 'Nobody asked for it, everyone just wanted peace and ad blocking'.

Mozilla's newly appointed chief exec reiterates their goals to grow and succeed, staying focused and setting high standards. Mozilla's Summary Portfolio Strategy reveals the transformation that began in 2021 is set to commence 'Phase 3' in 2026. Phase 3 fuses Mozilla's values and artificial intelligence, creating 'real products'.

Enzor-DeMeo shares, 'We will measure our progress against a double bottom line. Our work must advance our mission and succeed in the market. Over the next three years, that means investing in AI that aligns with the Mozilla Manifesto. It means diversifying revenue beyond search'.

A Strategic Shift

As a long-standing alternative to Google and Microsoft's browsers, Chrome and Edge, Firefox has always been advocated as a privacy-first option, with Mozilla priding itself on 'advanced anti-tracking technology' that prioritises data privacy.

However, as the number of users who expect AI features as they browse steadily increases, the pressure on Mozilla to not fall behind competitors already integrating AI into their search is mounting. Mozilla, however, continues to emphasise the importance of data privacy and trust.

In a report by The Verge, Enzor-DeMeo says, 'I think what's actually needed now is a technology company that people can trust. What I've seen with AI is an erosion of trust'.

In this pivotal moment for Firefox, it's not clear whether users will change their minds about this AI shift. The future remains uncertain for Mozilla in this iconic shift, but Enzor-DeMeo is excited.