The United States government launches its new campaign, the 'US Tech Force,' which involves hiring an elite group of 1,000 engineers for a 2-year program to take on government projects, including infrastructure.

In a Reuters report, one of the projects the US Tech Force engineers are looking to start is creating a digital platform for children's savings accounts from the Trump administration. It aims to commence hiring the first batch of engineers by the 31st of March in 2026.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management just announced a new program: US Tech Force@skupor breaks down the details:



> two-year program

> hiring 1,000 engineers, product managers, data scientists, AI specialists

> targeting people early in their career

> in partnership with… https://t.co/0DVgkDJKGQ pic.twitter.com/QaUdnI0Wnz — TBPN (@tbpn) December 16, 2025

In the official announcement on the US Tech Force website, the two-year program will have teams of engineers build the 'next generation of government technology' and 'accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) implementation' to come up with solutions to the challenges in technology the government is facing.

The campaign aims to work on projects concerning 'high-impact technology initiatives, including AI implementation, application development, data modernisation, and digital service delivery across federal agencies.'

Federal Hiring: What It'll Look Like

The official announcement states, 'Upon completing the program, engineers can seek employment with the partnering private-sector companies for potential full-time roles – demonstrating the value of combining civil service with technical expertise.'

'If you are highly skilled in the areas of software engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, or technical project management and want to build the future of American government technology, join the Tech Force today,' it adds.

Join an elite group of technologists to transform the federal government through modern software development. Go to https://t.co/Jv6v8D7k3i to apply today pic.twitter.com/GxD3MxaXQJ — US Tech Force (@USTechForce) December 15, 2025

Furthermore, the official US Tech Force website identifies the federal agencies participating as the Departments of War, Treasury, State, Labor, Commerce, Energy, Health and Human Services, Interior, Housing & Urban Development, Transportation, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs, in addition to the Small Business Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, OPM, GSA, among others.

An initial list, which is still expected to expand, of private-sector participants has also been revealed, including Amazon Web Services, Adobe, Google Public Sector, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, ServiceNow, Uber, xAI, Zoom, Apple, and many others.

The Tech Force is the Trump administration's effort to assert dominance over China in the AI industry.

AI Workforce Taking Over?

The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) director Scott Kupor told CNBC on 15 December, 'We're trying to reshape the workforce to make sure we have the right talent on the right problems.' The AI initiative preceded US President Donald Trump's decision to cut the federal workforce, according to Feedscoop. Trump's team regards the hiring programme as a top priority.

'If you're thinking about, long term, a career in technology, there is no bigger and more complex set of problems than we face in the federal government,' Kupor said in a CNN interview ahead of the program's announcement Monday.

The Tech Force initiative highlights the scarcity of talent in the tech field, bridging the gap between the AI workforce's availability and demand. With competitive salaries, the federal government aims to recruit the top talent in the AI field. Ultimately, it raises the question of whether AI will soon encompass 'traditional' occupations in response to technological advancements.

The US Tech Force's success in 'reshaping' the government will ultimately reveal a broader concern: will artificial intelligence replace the value of public work, or will it simply serve as a way to modernise existing systems?