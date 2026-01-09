MrBeast, the world's most-followed YouTuber, has unexpectedly been pulled into the ongoing legal battle between NewJeans and their label, ADOR. The situation gained traction after fans began flooding his social media posts with calls to help Danielle, one of the group's members. The campaign did not originate from Danielle herself, but from fans hoping his wealth and visibility could shift the situation.

NewJeans first made headlines in November 2024 when all five members announced their decision to leave ADOR. The move prompted ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, to request a court injunction preventing the group from taking part in commercial activities. In October, a Korean court ruled that the members were required to honour their existing contracts with the label.

Danielle's Removal And Legal Escalation

Danielle Marsh, known as Danielle, is a member of the South Korean girl group NewJeans. Within the group, Danielle is known for her vocal contributions and fluent English, which often positioned her as a key spokesperson during international promotions. She also took part in songwriting and creative projects connected to the group's releases, contributing to NewJeans' global appeal.

In late 2024, Danielle became a focal point of public attention following legal disputes between NewJeans and ADOR. Two months after the court ruling, ADOR announced the removal of Danielle from NewJeans. The label also filed a compensation lawsuit against her, escalating the dispute into an individual legal case.

Following these developments, fan activity intensified online. Supporters, known as Bunnies, began targeting MrBeast's TikTok and other platforms. Their messages ranged from requests for legal help to more general calls such as 'Save NewJeans', with some suggesting he purchase ADOR or even HYBE.

The Comment That Sparked Global Attention

On 5 January, an entertainment outlet reported on X that fans were posting in large numbers on MrBeast's TikTok videos. In response to the comments, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, replied with a brief message. 'What do I need to do?' he wrote.

The response quickly went viral. The reaction turned what had originally been a fan-driven campaign into a mainstream discussion.

Idc how it happens but if someone helps Danielle win this battle they’re good in my books. It’ll be such an awful precedent to set if HYBE/ADOR actually win this — 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Medalist season 2 (@Nljigakulive) January 8, 2026

The situation escalated further after a clip surfaced from one of MrBeast's livestreams. During the stream, he was asked directly, 'Would you consider buying ADOR or NewJeans?' His reply added fuel to the discussion.

'Yeah,' he said, before adding, '30 million is a lot to anyone but I mean, if it makes sense...'

There has been no confirmation that such a payment would occur. MrBeast has not announced any formal involvement, nor has he outlined conditions or intentions beyond the brief remark.

What Fans Are Asking For

Online reactions have varied widely. Some fans framed potential financial support as a matter of justice. 'Idc how it happens but if someone helps Danielle win this battle they're good in my books,' one comment read. Others questioned whether the attention could create further pressure for Danielle rather than relief.

Several users also pointed out practical limits. 'You can't just buy a company if you wanted to,' one wrote, noting that court rulings would determine any compensation figures. Another added that any payment would only apply if the court ruled in ADOR's favour.

Where Things Stand Now

At present, MrBeast has not formally committed £23.5 million (approximately $30 million) or any other sum to Danielle. There is also no indication that he plans to purchase ADOR or HYBE. His involvement remains limited to online remarks and public curiosity.