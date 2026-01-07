The internet's latest K-pop controversy has taken an unusual turn, pulling one of the world's biggest YouTubers into a dispute he has no connection to. Over recent days, US creator MrBeast has been flooded with comments from NewJeans fans urging him to 'save' Danielle from her legal situation with ADOR.

For context, Danielle became involved in a legal dispute with ADOR after the label notified her of contract termination and removed her from NewJeans. On 31 December 2025, ADOR filed a damages lawsuit reportedly worth 43.1 billion won, equivalent to about £25 million (approximately $32 million). Following the filing, Danielle appointed legal representation to respond to the claims.

How MrBeast Became Involved

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the most-subscribed-to creator on YouTube. He has no professional ties to K-pop, NewJeans, HYBE, or ADOR. Despite this, his social media accounts became the focus of a fan-led campaign driven by NewJeans supporters known as Bunnies.

MrBeast reacts to NewJeans fans asking him to help Danielle amid her legal battle with ADOR.



"What do I need to do?" pic.twitter.com/qDBV7tgF0a — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) January 6, 2026

Though it looks like Danielle herself did not initiate contact with the content creator, a number of NewJeans' fans took it upon themselves to leave mass comments across his TikTok and Instagram posts.

Many messages urged him to intervene in what they described as an unfair situation involving Danielle and her label. Some comments even called on him to buy HYBE, NewJeans' parent company.

What Fans Are Actually Asking For

The scale of the demands quickly drew attention online. However, fans themselves have stated that the requests were symbolic rather than literal. One supporter explained the motivation behind the campaign in a comment that circulated widely.

'We know MrBeast cannot buy HYBE, but that is not the core idea,' the fan wrote. 'What Bunnies want is attention and visibility. Even if he only looks into the situation or mentions what is happening to NewJeans, that alone would feel like a significant outcome.' The emphasis, according to fans, was exposure rather than action.

MrBeast's Response

As the comments spread to X, formerly known as Twitter, MrBeast briefly acknowledged the situation. Responding to the growing number of messages, he left a short and light-hearted reply. 'What do I need to do?' he wrote.

The comment was widely shared, though it did not indicate any intention to involve himself. There has been no follow-up from MrBeast beyond that single remark. No statements, videos, or posts suggest he has engaged further with the issue, except to collect more information on the matter.

MrBeast asked Jasontheween about the NewJeans' situation pic.twitter.com/92aieZiXeE — NewJeans Base (@NewJeans_Base) January 7, 2026

Online Reaction In South Korea

The campaign's visibility has prompted mixed reactions among Korean online communities. Many users expressed discomfort at seeing a Western YouTuber dragged into a domestic industry dispute. Some described the situation as embarrassing rather than helpful.

"This is so embarrassing" K-netizens react to YouTuber #MrBeast asking how he can help #NewJeans https://t.co/yJJqFScLHh — allkpop (@allkpop) January 6, 2026

Several posts mocked the scale of the requests. One user joked that fans might next appeal to 'Elon Musk for help'. Others questioned whether the strategy would damage rather than support Danielle's position.

Did Danielle Ask MrBeast For Help?

Based on available information, there is no evidence that Danielle personally contacted MrBeast. There are no verified statements, messages, or posts from Danielle requesting his involvement. The campaign appears to be entirely fan-driven.