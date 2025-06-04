Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast online, has officially joined the ranks of billionaires — at just 27.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTube sensation is now worth an estimated $1 billion, making him the eighth youngest billionaire globally and the only one under 30 to have built his fortune from scratch.

Yet, in a surprising twist, the world's most viewed online creator recently admitted he's borrowing money from his mother, not for a new video stunt, but to pay for his upcoming wedding.

From Viral Videos to Vast Wealth

MrBeast's journey began humbly in Greenville, North Carolina. Raised by a single mother, Donaldson started uploading videos as a teenager under the name MrBeast6000, mostly focused on gaming and quirky challenges. His first real breakthrough came in 2017, when a video of him counting to 100,000 went viral.

Since then, his content — a mix of high-stakes challenges, jaw-dropping giveaways, and elaborate stunts — has redefined YouTube entertainment. Today, MrBeast commands the most subscribed channel on the platform, drawing in billions of monthly views.

However, Donaldson didn't stop there. He built a business empire under Beast Industries, launching brands like Feastables (candy), Lunchly (packaged meals), and Viewstats (an analytics platform for creators). In 2024 alone, Beast Industries pulled in $473 million in revenue, and according to forecasts, the figure could nearly double in 2025.

'I Personally Have Very Little Money'

Despite the staggering figures tied to his name, MrBeast recently made a refreshingly honest admission on social media. 'I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content),' he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Then came the kicker: 'Ironically, I'm actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol.'

It's an admission that stunned fans — and also won him praise for his transparency. One fan wrote, 'Respect. All in on the vision.' Another added, 'You're being smart with your money. Happy for you two getting married.'

A Businessman First, a Billionaire Second

While Donaldson's net worth is padded with nine zeroes, the day-to-day reality is very different. Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, he explained that his actual bank balance was far less impressive.

'At one point, I had less than a million dollars in my bank account,' he said. 'Everything else was going straight back into the business.'

He revealed he invested $50 million of his own money into Beast Games, a reality show now streaming on Amazon Prime. Although the show became a success, he confessed, 'I spent way too much on it.'

Furthermore, MrBeast's financial strategy is simple: growth over comfort. While others cash in their success, Donaldson doubles down. That approach has clearly worked — but it does come at a personal cost.

MrBeast is Being Modest With His Wedding

MrBeast announced his engagement to South African influencer Thea Booysen on New Year's Day. The YouTuber shared the news with an Instagram post, in which he posted a picture of himself getting down on one knee while proposing.

According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2022. While few details are public about the upcoming wedding, it's clear Donaldson is still keeping his personal finances modest, even if his companies are booming.

It's a move that further fuels his image as a man committed to his mission rather than luxury. 'I just want to make the best videos possible,' he's said in the past.

MrBeast is Still Rich, Just Not in the Usual Way

In sheer numbers, MrBeast's net worth is above that of some of the wealthiest actors, such as Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, and even Johnny Depp. His YouTube empire generates an estimated $50 million per month in gross revenue. However, unlike many billionaires, MrBeast doesn't hoard—he hands out.

From planting 20 million trees to funding cataract surgeries and giving away houses and cars, Donaldson's philanthropy is as epic as his pranks.

So, is MrBeast still rich? On paper — absolutely. In his pocket — not exactly. However, if wealth is measured by impact, few in the digital age come close.