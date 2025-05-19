American YouTuber MrBeast has sparked a new controversy by filming 'unauthorised' shots in Chichen Itza pyramids in Yucatan, Mexico for a video titled 'I Explored 2000 Year Old Temples' where he alongwith friends and a guide explored the insides of archeological spots in Chichen and Calakmul.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has sought an apology and compensation from MrBeast for the video. INAH's filing of case against MrBeast has put lid on the controversy even as Mexicans are aghast as to how he was given permission to film a video while people are denied entry to the historical sites.

What Protocols did MrBeast Supposedly Break?

During his visit to the ruins of Chichen Itza and Calakmul, James Donaldson (MrBeast) reportedly broke several rules which, however, according to INAH were added in post-production.

In his video, there are shots made with drones, which is not permitted at Chichen Itza. Besides, he touched several antique masks and climbed a pyramid.

In one part of the video MrBeast said, 'I can't believe the government is letting us do this. It's truly crazy. Not even archaeologists are allowed in here.'

After facing backlash, INAH officially sued MrBeast for making promotion of his products in the video, even saying 'Mayan approved', something that sparked the outrage from Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexican president, who pledged to review as to who had permitted Donaldson from entering the ruins and doing the video.

'We're pleased that YouTubers and all the world's young people appreciate the value of our indigenous civilizations.' the institute said in a post, 'we strongly condemn those who take advantage.'

According to reports, Donaldson had taken advantage of his position for which INAH will sue the production company for 'the use of the image of the archaeological sites for the advertising of commercial brands for private profit.'

The last aspect that made several Mexicans furious was when seeing the description of the video where MrBeast thanks governor of Campeche Layda Sansores, national secretary of tourism Josefina Rodriguez, INAH for giving access to 'Zona Arqueológica de Calakmul, Balancanche y Chichén Itzá, MÉXICO' thereby implying that he had collaborated with the government.

The Importance of Chichen Itza

After Teotihuacan near Mexico City, Chichen Itza has become the second most important pyramid ruins in Mexico. There is a difference between these two pre-Hispanic sites as Teotihuacan was occupied by the Aztecas while Chichen Itza was created by the Mayas, two different cultures that were created almost 3000 years apart, although many people believe they are the same thing.

Chichen Itza has been named as world heritage site by UNESCO and are heavily protected, being the third most famous pyramids in the world after Giza and Teotihuacan.

The fact that MrBeast got permission while Mexicans can't get one has raised eyebrows among the people who love Mexican culture and the Mayan civilization.