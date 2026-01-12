Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, recently discovered that even a simple profile picture update can trigger a massive digital conflict. When the creator swapped his profile picture for Monkey D Luffy from One Piece, he likely did not expect the massive wave of pushback that followed.

The change quickly ignited arguments over whether his interest in the series was genuine, with critics labelling him an 'anime tourist.' The situation pushed a quiet profile change into the centre of online discourse and prompted a fiery response from the YouTube star.

Accusations of 'Anime Tourism' and Clout Chasing

'Anime tourist' is a common insult for people who jump into a hobby just because it is trending. Many argued that Donaldson was simply 'clout chasing' and that his sudden interest in One Piece was nothing more than a calculated move to stay relevant.

Long-time fans were especially vocal about their frustration. This scepticism spread rapidly across X, with users demanding proof that he actually understood the culture he was now representing. Some even theorised that he was being paid to promote specific streaming platforms through these subtle visual cues.

Donaldson later clarified that his journey with the series began during the recent winter holidays. He explained that he finally had sufficient free time to dive into the massive narrative of One Piece. Despite the time investment required for such a series, his explanation failed to satisfy those who remained convinced he was a 'fake'.

Aggressive Defence Against Vocal Online Critics

As the accusations of being an anime tourist mounted, Donaldson adopted a more assertive stance to protect his reputation. During a video appearance with creator Jasontheween on 7 January 2026, he specifically referred to certain vocal critics as 'little anime clowns' and described the gatekeeping as 'toxic'.

The creator expressed deep frustration with what he termed 'blasphemy' and 'slander' being directed toward him. He made it clear that while people could call him 'lame' or 'weird', he would not tolerate being called a fraudulent fan.

By 9 January 2026, the situation had reached a breaking point, prompting a formal statement on X. 'This is slander. Call me weird, call me lame, but do not call me a fake anime fan. I have watched countless anime. Here is a list of some I have seen.'

THIS IS SLANDER! CALL ME WEIRD, CALL ME LAME, BUT DONT CALL ME A FAKE ANIME FAN! I’VE LITERALLY WATCHED COUNTLESS ANIME Y’ALL WACK AS HELL



Here’s a list of some ive seen off the top of my head, this blasphemy needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/BJDyNLXWE7 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 9, 2026

Exposing the Truth Through an Extensive Watch List

To prove he wasn't just faking it, Donaldson posted a watch list of the series he has actually finished. He made sure to mention he sat through all 700 episodes of Naruto, which is a massive time commitment for any fan.

The shared titles included popular hits such as Code Geass, Steins Gate, and Attack on Titan, the latter of which he has reportedly watched twice.

He also listed Legend of the Galactic Heroes, though it was recorded on his notes as Guardians of Galactic Heroes. Other notable entries were A Silent Voice, Your Name, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Solo Leveling.

Further titles mentioned were The Promised Neverland, Death Note, Your Lie in April, Parasyte, and Erased. He also included Akame ga Kill!, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Hell's Paradise, and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

This comprehensive catalogue served as a direct rebuttal to those who claimed he was new to the genre.