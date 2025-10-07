Marks & Spencer is moving forward with a sweeping transformation of its stores, which includes the closure of 11 cafés, as it continues to modernise its retail operations and recover from a cyberattack earlier this year. This move is part of the £300 million investment that marks a renewed focus on expanding food halls and reimagining the customer experience across its estate.

Amid Store Modernisation Drive

The prominent retailer announced on 6 October 2025 that this decision is intended to make room for more in-demand products. Out of the 316 food stores in the company, less than 4% will be affected by the closures.

According to a report by Independent, a spokesperson for M&S confirmed the closures, stating: 'As we look to modernise our food business and offer the best of M&S Food to more people, more often, we're investing in our store estate to give our customers the widest possible product range.'

As part of this, new coffee shops have emerged that serve delectable food and barista-made fairtrade coffee, including one in Bristol Cabot Circus.

M&S has made it clear that there will be no job losses, as all affected employees will be moved to different roles within their stores.

While coffee lovers may be disappointed by the recent shutdowns, the company is committed to launching modern coffee shops in larger locations, ensuring that high-quality options remain available to everyone.

Post-Cyberattack Rebound

M&S revealed in July that it is ramping up its store rotation and renewal programme, with plans to open 16 new, extend nine, and renew 12 stores this financial year — representing an investment of more than £300 million. The initiative forms part of the retailer's ongoing strategy to modernise its estate and enhance the shopping experience for its 32 million customers.

All new and renovated stores are set to feature M&S's latest format, including wider aisles, bright entrances, and modern displays across Food, Fashion, Home and Beauty. Exciting developments include the launch of 12 new food halls, alongside two full-line stores and two outlets, featuring flagship locations at Bath Southgate and Bristol Cabot Circus.

Over the past year, M&S has completed 47 property deals — more than in the previous three years combined — as it accelerates towards its goal of operating 180 full-line stores and 420 food halls by the end of the 2028 financial year. The retailer is evaluating over 300 possible new sites throughout the UK, ranging from Elgin to Exeter, to enhance its store network.

In the press release, M&S Chief Executive Stuart Machin said the investment reflects the company's confidence in its growth strategy.

He stated, 'This year we are stepping up the pace of our programme and investing over £300m to rotate and renew stores across the country. We have a rigorous strategy to make sure we have the right stores in the right places, and this year we will deliver 37 new and renewed stores with the best of our Food, Fashion and Home and Beauty to our 32 million customers.'

The retailer is making progress towards financial recovery after a major cyberattack in April that caused a nearly seven-week suspension of online orders. The store was forced to stop operations after the cyber intrusion and subsequently acknowledged that customer data, including home addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth, had been hacked.