Lee Cronin wants his take on The Mummy to feel less like a recycled monster movie and more like a horror puzzle box built around buried secrets and family terror. In a new interview tied to the release of the teaser trailer, the writer‑director said his Blumhouse and New Line film will depart sharply from earlier entries that share the title.

Speaking with IGN, Cronin said what drew him in was the mystery at the story's core and the sense of 'deep, buried secrets' rooted in Egyptian lore. He described the movie as a story about people being 'pulled together and torn apart by something horrific that comes into their world', leaning heavily into domestic horror rather than pure spectacle.

Poltergeist Meets Seven

'It's an insane mashup to suggest, but almost one part Poltergeist and one part Seven but put through my lens and the way that I like to entertain people,' said Cronin, who is known for Evil Dead Rise which was released in 2023 as the fifth installment of the 'Evil Dead' franchise.

'I'm an Amblin kid, a child of Spielberg, no doubt,' Cronin shared. 'I was massively influenced by that. So when I talk about Poltergeist, what I mean is the domestic circumstances and the warmth of the family and when I talk about Seven, what I mean is the dark, investigative angle and the secrets that exist behind it.'

'They are two aspects within two different tram lines but two places that I love and I'm trying to bring them together in centre court,' said the director.

Cronin's Narrative Take on The Mummy

In the interview, Cronin also shared how the central theme in the movies he has written is family, noting how he is drawn to 'the horror of the domestic.' As for The Mummy, Cronin says that the movie is a story about 'people being pulled together and torn apart by something horrific that comes into their world.'

Cronin also did extensive research for the film, which included watching the similarly titled movies that have come before. The director said his goal was to base the movie on parts of the actual culture and history, compared to the previous films. However, Cronin noted that this take does not mean he does not appreciate the older movies.

'I'm drawn towards the fear of the other, which when you go all the way back to the first movie, that idea of something that's existing in the world that isn't quite what it seems to be...I think that was probably a bigger draw than a fantasy monster actually,' said Cronin, referring to the 1932 film which starred Boris Karloff. 'There was a grounded quality to it, which again, I always look for that. And if I can ground the story in some way then it allows me to get quite elaborate with actually the terror and the energy of the horror that plays out as we move forward.'

Evil will be unearthed. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is only in theaters April 17th pic.twitter.com/GQ70pgh5Pu — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) January 12, 2026

Historical Accuracy and Authenticity

While Cronin shared that historical accuracy is important to him, he also said he does not plan to make a 'thesis' about it. Cronin recalled that when the project was first announced, he came across a piece where Egyptian horror fans talked about their hopes that his take on The Mummy would feature actual Egyptians. Cronin said that he had already made such decisions.

'One of the things that I'm really proud of with this movie, and with the people involved with the film as well, is that we have a really authentic Egyptian cast and lots of Arabic language,' said Cronin, noting that among the cast are May Calamawy and May Elghety, who he said 'play pivotal roles and have some incredible scenes together.'