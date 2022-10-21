Alex Morgan's bones and teeth were recovered from a skip in a yard where suspect Mark Brown was working. The prosecution has revealed that Morgan had left a trail of handwritten clues for her son before she disappeared.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC claims that Alex was lured away with the promise of a lucrative job opportunity but "realised that it [the job] may not be above board" as she also left behind a "trail of clues for her sons, and the police, to find."

Alex left a note for her son on a desk in her living room. It read, "let's go rollerblading," and she left a box containing those rollerblades in her son's bedroom. Atkinson told the jury that she also left coded insurance with those rollerblades. The deceased included a location and clues hidden in photographs.

"However, it now also contained items placed there by his mother. These included a large sum of cash, a mobile telephone and a handwritten note. The note included the PIN for the phone and said, 'photos evidence Brighton Premier Inn or Travel Lodge, security company on site, and then 'check postcode TN34 5NY Rock Lane, opposite Bartletts'. It referred to where the defendant worked and to the location where Morgan was to meet him, and as "she feared, to meet her death," he said.

The prosecutor also added that "there was a further note, which again included the PIN for the phone and a reference to Brighton next to the TV screen." Atkinson also disclosed that Brown allegedly made a "systematic attempt" to dispose of the evidence that implicated him when he covered his tracks after November 14.

ANPR cameras captured Alex's white Mini Cooper heading to her home residence and back again in the early hours of November 15, but Brown was the one in the driver's seat.

Mr Atkinson told the jurors, "What had caused the defendant to travel to Morgan's home in the middle of the night? There are a number of possibilities. One is that he was seeking to create an impression of her still being alive when he knew that she was not. Another is that he was concerned that she had left something at her house that would implicate him in her disappearance."

Mark Brown, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, denies his involvement in Morgan's murder, and the trial continues.