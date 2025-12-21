Elon Musk has become the first person in history to surpass a $700 billion (£592 billion) fortune after a Delaware court reinstated his massive Tesla compensation package.

According to Business Standard, the Tesla chief executive's net worth jumped to $749 billion following Thursday's Delaware Supreme Court decision. The ruling restored stock options valued at $139 billion (£110 billion) that had previously been stripped away by a lower court.

His wealth now exceeds Google co-founder Larry Page, currently the world's second-richest individual, by nearly $500 billion (£395 billion).

Court Overturns Previous Rejection

Per NTD News, the Delaware Supreme Court issued a 49-page opinion on 19 December reversing an earlier ruling that had voided Musk's compensation arrangement. The original package, approved by Tesla shareholders years ago, tied Musk's pay to ambitious performance targets the company ultimately achieved.

Thursday's decision marks a significant legal victory for the billionaire, who has faced ongoing scrutiny over his various business dealings and executive compensation arrangements.

The restored stock options represent one of the largest executive pay packages in corporate history. Tesla shareholders had initially backed the compensation plan, linking Musk's earnings directly to the electric vehicle maker's market performance and operational milestones.

🚨 ELON'S NET WORTH HITS RECORD $749 BILLION - 3X THE SECOND RICHEST PERSON ON EARTH



Elon just shattered records: his net worth surged to an unprecedented $749 billion after Delaware's Supreme Court fully reinstated his massive 2018 Tesla pay package.



The ruling, which… pic.twitter.com/L5z5Ww0rDJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 20, 2025

Separate Trillion-Dollar Framework Approved

The court ruling comes weeks after Tesla shareholders approved an entirely separate compensation structure in November. According to NTD News, that framework could potentially be worth up to $1 trillion (£790 billion), though it remains tied to stringent performance benchmarks the company would need to meet.

Musk's fortune has grown substantially in recent years as Tesla's valuation soared alongside the broader electric vehicle market expansion. The company's stock price gains have been the primary driver behind his wealth accumulation, given his significant equity stake in the automaker.

The $749 billion (£592 billion) figure represents a historic milestone in personal wealth concentration. No individual has previously crossed the $700 billion (£553 billion) threshold, according to wealth tracking services that monitor billionaire fortunes globally.

Tesla's Market Position Strengthens Wealth

Tesla's position as the world's most valuable car manufacturer by market capitalisation has been central to Musk's wealth growth. The company's shares have climbed steadily as it expanded production facilities, entered new markets, and maintained its lead in the premium electric vehicle segment.

Beyond Tesla, Musk controls or holds significant stakes in several other ventures, including SpaceX, the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), and Neuralink. These holdings contribute to his overall net worth, though Tesla represents the largest component of his wealth.

The Delaware Supreme Court's decision to reinstate the compensation package validates the original shareholder approval process. Musk's supporters have argued that tying executive pay to measurable company performance aligns management incentives with investor interests.

Critics, however, have questioned whether any single executive warrants compensation packages reaching into the hundreds of billions. The debate over appropriate executive pay levels continues to generate controversy in corporate governance circles.

The future is going to be AMAZING with AI and robots enabling sustainable ABUNDANCE for all! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2025

Wealth Surge Driven by Multiple Factors

Musk's wealth accumulation has accelerated dramatically over the past five years. Tesla's market value has multiplied several times over as the company expanded its manufacturing footprint across three continents and launched new vehicle models targeting different market segments.

The electric vehicle pioneer now operates major production facilities in California, Texas, Shanghai, and Berlin. This global manufacturing network has enabled Tesla to meet growing demand whilst reducing delivery times and logistics costs.

Industry analysts point to Tesla's ability to maintain premium pricing despite increased competition from traditional automakers entering the electric vehicle space. The company's brand strength and technological advantages, particularly in battery efficiency and autonomous driving software, have helped preserve its market leadership position.

Musk's other ventures have also contributed to his wealth growth. SpaceX, his aerospace company, continues securing lucrative contracts from NASA and commercial satellite operators. The firm's Starlink satellite internet service has expanded rapidly, adding subscribers across multiple continents and generating recurring revenue streams.

His acquisition of Twitter, subsequently rebranded as X, remains controversial. The platform has undergone significant restructuring since Musk took control, though its impact on his overall net worth remains relatively modest compared to his Tesla holdings.

For now, Musk stands alone at the summit of global wealth rankings, with his fortune nearly doubling that of the next-closest billionaire. Whether he maintains that position will depend largely on Tesla's continued market performance and the trajectory of his other business ventures.