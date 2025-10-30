In this article, I'm providing one of the most detailed hair transplant Turkey reviews you'll find online. As someone who has personally gone through the process, I decided to honestly document everything. Living in London, UK, I was faced with high local prices and began researching options abroad. My search for quality and affordability led me to Istanbul. This is my story, from the initial research to the final 12-month result, and serves as my comprehensive review of Hermest Clinic.

As a Londoner, I was shocked by UK hair transplant quotes of £8,000 – £12,000, which was far above my budget. This led me to research Istanbul, 'the hair transplant capital of the world,' where high-quality packages (including accommodation) were advertised for £2,000 – £3,200. Was this 'too good to be true'? I decided to find out.

Part 1: The Decision-Making Process and Finding the Best Clinic

Deciding on a hair transplant is more of a psychological decision than a technical one. I spent months researching. I looked at hundreds of 'before/after' photos on Instagram, forums, and YouTube. The number of clinics in Turkey was dizzying.

My biggest fear was ending up in a 'hair mill', a so-called 'back-alley' place run only by technicians. More important than the price was who I would be entrusting my head and health to.

Why I Chose Hermest Clinic: A Key Part of My Review

When searching for Hermest reviews online, I found many positive testimonials, but I wanted to know why they stood out. After long research and eliminations, my choice for the best hair transplant in Turkey was Hermest Clinic and Dr. Ahmet Murat. The reasons were:

Doctor-Led Team and Supervision: This was the most critical factor. Hermest pledged that the process would be carried out by an expert doctor and an experienced assistant team, all under the direct supervision and coordination of Dr. Ahmet Murat . This gave me great confidence.

This was the most critical factor. Hermest pledged that the process would be carried out by an expert doctor and an experienced assistant team, all under the direct . This gave me great confidence. Naturalness of the Results (Aesthetic Understanding): Many 'before/after' photos I saw online looked like a 'Chia Pet'. Hermest's portfolio showed 'designed' but 'natural-looking' hairlines, specific to each patient's facial structure. When I saw the 12-month results, I said, 'Yes, this is the aesthetic understanding I want'.

Many 'before/after' photos I saw online looked like a 'Chia Pet'. Hermest's portfolio showed 'designed' but 'natural-looking' hairlines, specific to each patient's facial structure. When I saw the 12-month results, I said, 'Yes, this is the aesthetic understanding I want'. Realistic and Transparent Communication: They didn't promise me 'miracles'. They were honest that the final graft count (around 5,000) depended on my donor area and could only be confirmed on the operation day.

They didn't promise me 'miracles'. They were honest that the final graft count (around 5,000) depended on my donor area and could only be confirmed on the operation day. Advanced Technology (Sapphire FUE): They recommended Sapphire FUE , explaining that the sapphire tips speed up healing and allow for denser transplantation.

They recommended , explaining that the sapphire tips speed up healing and allow for denser transplantation. Post-Operation Follow-up Guarantee: A deciding factor. They promised one year of constant communication with a post-op team. This 'with me until the result' feeling sealed my decision.

A deciding factor. They promised one year of constant communication with a post-op team. This 'with me until the result' feeling sealed my decision. Reassuring Organisation: They answered all my questions patiently and quickly. The clear, all-inclusive package showed they were a professional structure.

Part 2: Total Cost Breakdown (The Real Numbers)

I had made my decision, but how much did this experience cost me including flights and all extras? Here are the total figures that came out of my pocket:

Hair Transplant Package (Hermest): £2,750 Contents: 5,032 graft Sapphire FUE operation, doctor consultation, three nights 5-star hotel accommodation, all airport-hotel-clinic transfers, post-operation medications, lotion, and shampoo set.

Flight Ticket (London - Istanbul Return): £350

Extra Expenses (Food, Drink, Personal): Approximately £250

Total Cost: Approximately £3,350.

Compared to the £12,000 quote I received in the UK, I not only spent a week in a magnificent city but also saved over £8,500.

Price and Package Details Service Included? FUE Hair Transplant (5,032 grafts) ✓ Doctor Consultation ✓ Hotel Accommodation (2 nights) ✓ VIP Airport Transfer ✓ English Translator ✓ Total Price '£2,750'

Part 3: Journey from London and Arrival in Istanbul

My journey from London was smooth. As promised, a professional driver met me at the Istanbul airport with a sign, which was a great relief. The VIP transfer and the 5-star hotel check-in were perfectly organised, proving the professionalism of the health tourism operation right from the start.

Part 4: Operation Day (What I Experienced Step-by-Step)

The next morning, I was taken to the clinic and met with Dr. Ahmet Murat face-to-face. We designed my hairline together. 'Natural' appearance was the most important criterion for me.

Was There Pain? The 'hardest' part was the local anaesthesia injections. They lasted about 10 minutes, with a sharp but bearable pain, like a 'bee sting'. After this, you feel nothing.

The operation consisted of two main parts:

Graft Harvesting: I lay face down, and grafts were harvested one by one from my nape (donor area). This took about 3 hours. Channel Opening and Planting (Sapphire FUE): After a lunch break, I lay on my back. Micro-channels were opened in the recipient area using sapphire-tipped medical pens. This allows for faster healing and denser planting. The team then placed the harvested grafts one by one into these channels.

At the end of the 7-hour operation, exactly 5,032 graftshad been transplanted. This was an even better number than we expected. My head was bandaged, I was given my medications, and I returned to the hotel.

Part 5: The First Critical Week (Oedema, Sleep, and First Wash)

The real experience begins here. The operation was great, but the aftermath requires patience.

First Night: Sleep was difficult. You have to sleep on your back with the special 'travel pillow' they gave me. Your donor area stings slightly.

Sleep was difficult. You have to sleep on your back with the special 'travel pillow' they gave me. Your donor area stings slightly. The Oedema (Swelling) Reality: On days 2-3, swelling (oedema) is a risk. Gravity pulled fluid to my forehead, which looked frightening but was temporary, subsiding by day 5.

On days 2-3, swelling (oedema) is a risk. Gravity pulled fluid to my forehead, which looked frightening but was temporary, subsiding by day 5. The First Wash: My delicate first wash was done at the clinic 2 days post-op. They showed me the process (lotion and special shampoo), which I then did myself for 10 days.

My delicate first wash was done at the clinic 2 days post-op. They showed me the process (lotion and special shampoo), which I then did myself for 10 days. Emotional State: For the first week, you walk around with thousands of tiny scabs. The itching starts, but you can't scratch.

Part 6: Shock Loss (The Hardest Psychological Part of the Process)

About three weeks after the operation, the moment arrived: Shock Loss. Although the clinic warned me, it still challenges a person psychologically.

The hair strands of the transplanted follicles begin to fall out (while the roots remain safe inside). Seeing the hair fall out is demoralising. By the end of the second month, almost 80% of the transplanted hair had fallen out, and I was back to my starting point. This is the hardest but most normal part of the process.

Part 7: As the Months Go By (The Waiting Game and the Great Comeback)

The real change begins after the third month.

Months 1-3 (The Ugly Duckling): The shock loss phase. Keep expectations at zero.

The shock loss phase. Keep expectations at zero. Months 4-6 (The First Sprouts): Fine, downy new hairs start to emerge. This is the period of most intense itching.

Fine, downy new hairs start to emerge. This is the period of most intense itching. Months 6-9 (Densification): The hair grows noticeably and thickens. My morale was at its peak.

The hair grows noticeably and thickens. My morale was at its peak. Month 12 (The Final Result): This is the 'after' moment in the photos. My front hairline was natural, and my donor area was completely healed. I had achieved the result I had dreamed of.

If you are like me, searching for hair transplant Turkey reviews and feeling unhappy with what you see in the mirror in London, I highly recommend you seriously consider the Istanbul option. My experience stands as a positive testament. With the right research, you can get first-class medical service for a third of the UK price and change your life. My personal Hermest review is overwhelmingly positive, and I hope this detailed account helps you in your decision.