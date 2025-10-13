KEY POINTS Arcadia Medicine has raised $9.25 million from high-profile investors including Sam Altman, Fred Ehrsam, and Dylan Field.

AM-1002 is designed to be non-neurotoxic, with fewer cardiovascular and stimulant-related side effects than traditional MDMA.

Sam Altman praised the project as 'an important step towards a potentially transformative psychiatric treatment'.

San Francisco biotech startup Arcadia Medicine has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human trials on what it calls a 'healthier' form of MDMA, the psychoactive compound better known as ecstasy.

The green light from the FDA allows Arcadia to launch Phase 1 clinical trials for AM-1002, a patented, non-racemic version of MDMA designed to deliver the drug's therapeutic benefits without the typical risks tied to its stimulant effects.

Arcadia's founder and CEO Nikita Obidin said the breakthrough could redefine how psychedelics are used in mental health treatment.

'We're redesigning the MDMA molecule to enhance safety and precision while preserving its therapeutic potential,' Obidin said in a press statement. 'With this IND approval, we're preparing to trial AM-1002 for Generalised Anxiety Disorder while continuing to expand our pipeline of safe, effective mental health medicines.'

If successful, Arcadia's innovation could mark a major step toward a new era of psychedelic-based anxiety treatments, one focused on science, safety and stigma-free healing.

Reengineering MDMA for Safer Use

Unlike traditional MDMA, which has been linked to neurotoxicity, hyperthermia, and cardiovascular strain, Arcadia's AM-1002 has been reformulated to reduce these risks.

The company says the new compound is non-neurotoxic and designed to selectively release serotonin and oxytocin — chemicals associated with mood regulation and empathy — while avoiding the sharp stimulant spikes that can lead to addiction or overheating.

Arcadia also claims AM-1002's structure allows for more flexible dosing, enabling clinicians to explore a wider range of therapeutic applications in mental health care, particularly in controlled settings.

'Arcadia's innovative work in developing a safer form of MDMA is an important step towards a potentially transformative psychiatric treatment,' said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, who is among the company's early backers.

Investor Confidence in Psychedelic Medicine

The FDA's decision comes as Arcadia continues to attract significant investment from Silicon Valley's most influential figures.

The firm has raised $9.25 million from a roster that includes Altman, Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, and Figma CEO Dylan Field.

Ehrsam said: 'Few take the challenge of improving the human experience head on. I am excited to support Arcadia in their development of non-neurotoxic MDMA.'

The funding underscores growing investor confidence in psychedelic medicine, a sector that has rapidly evolved from fringe science to a legitimate branch of biotech research.

Companies like Arcadia are positioning themselves to lead the next generation of psychiatric treatments by reformulating known compounds such as psilocybin, ketamine, and MDMA to meet modern medical and regulatory standards.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

Arcadia's IND approval marks a milestone not only for the company but also for the broader effort to address what the firm calls the global mental health crisis.

'We are committed to delivering these treatments to patients across the globe with an ultimate goal of using them in a maximally flexible context, such as at-home prescription use,' said Obidin.

While traditional MDMA is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in the United States, meaning it is considered to have no accepted medical use, research into its therapeutic potential has accelerated in recent years.

Clinical studies have suggested that MDMA-assisted therapy could be effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.

Arcadia's reformulation aims to take that promise further by ensuring a safer pharmacological profile that could satisfy regulators and expand patient access.

A New Frontier for Psychedelic Therapeutics

Arcadia holds a Composition of Matter patent for its non-racemic MDMA, granting it exclusive rights to the specific formulation.

The company plans to begin clinical-stage activities for AM-1002 later this year, alongside efforts to expand its pipeline of entactogenic agents — compounds that promote feelings of connection and emotional openness, but with minimal risk of abuse.

The move places Arcadia among a growing number of biotech firms seeking to legitimise and commercialise psychedelics-based medicines in the United States and beyond.

As Obidin put it, 'This IND is a step forward not just for Arcadia, but for the entire field of psychedelic therapeutics. Our mission is to develop compounds that can save lives and improve mental health globally.'