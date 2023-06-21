NaaS Technologies, an electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, has rolled out its fancy automatic charging bot for the first time in Europe.

The showcase took place at the Power2Drive Europe exhibition held in Messe München in Munich, Germany between June 14 to June 16. The exhibition was an important destination for NaaS, which had to impress experts in Europe's energy sector as the company expands globally.

And the robot certainly looked impressive. Equipped with a multitude of sensors and AI capabilities, the robot can autonomously navigate to the service vehicle and plug itself into the vehicle's charging port. All the driver has to do is summon the robot by tapping a button on their smart device. The robot is adept at avoiding obstacles, and it is also designed to be shockproof and waterproof, enabling it to withstand accidental bumps and inclement weather. By offering an open software development platform, NaaS provides an easy way for vehicle manufacturers to enable compatibility between their vehicles and the charging robot.

The NaaS automatic charging robot took the center stage at the Power2Drive Europe exhibition.

The robot, designed in-house by NaaS, serves as a technical demonstration of NaaS's development capabilities and its vision for how drivers might interact with charging in a future dominated by EVs.

While the robot took center stage, NaaS also showcased its fully digitized charging service platform, along with its hardware offerings designed for both consumer and enterprise applications. The company's flexible solutions portfolio, encompassing 7kW to 22kW AC products, caters to a range of home EV charging needs and scenarios.

"Europe is obviously a mature market where the EV penetration rate is high and the ecosystem is well developed," said Allen Dong, NaaS's President of Europe and the Middle East. "It has also fostered favorable market conditions for EVs to thrive in the long term, offering the right opportunity for NaaS to support its growth. Our strategy in the EU is to leverage the existing sales and marketing channels."

According to NaaS, EV penetration in the EU is rising at an astonishing rate. The company estimates that there's now over 8.3 million electric vehicles on the road in Europe, and the figure is expected to rise to 54.8 million by 2050. As such, public charging volume in the region is expected to surge from 6.1 TWh in 2022 to 36.4 TWh by the end of 2030. Despite the immense power delivery requirements, EVs currently outnumber chargers 14 to 1 in the European Union. The imbalance notes the need to expand charging infrastructure to keep pace with EV's adoption rate.

In addition to Europe, NaaS is also looking to expand into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other global markets.